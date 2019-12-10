Meet McDonald's New Board Member

Fast-food giant McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) said in a Monday statement Cathy Engelbert was elected to the company's Board of Directors.

Engelbert currently serves as the CEO of the Women's National Basketball Association where she is tasked with overseeing the league's vision and day-to-day operations. Prior to the WNBA she served as CEO of accounting giant Deloitte and was the first woman ever to lead a "Big Four" professional services firm.

She also serves on the board of global nonprofit Catalyst which helps accelerate women into leadership.

"McDonald's is a well-known and admired global brand with a rich legacy of modernizing itself to meet ever changing societal needs and expectations," Engelbert said in a press release. "I'm proud to be joining the Board now at this important time, and I look forward to contributing to its global impact."

Why It's Important

The appointment of Engelbert fits in with McDonald's "commitment to diversity at all levels, from the crew room to the board room," Chairman of the Board Enrique Hernandez, Jr. said. She also brings "a track record of guiding organizations to strength and success."

"Cathy is a leader who has challenged convention to deliver tangible change," said Chris Kempczinski, McDonald's President and CEO. "I am inspired by her people-first approach to business and looking forward to benefiting from her entrepreneurial thinking across our global organization."

