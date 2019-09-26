Market Overview

Beyond Meat Rallies As McDonald's Announces Testing Of Plant-Based Burger In Canada
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 26, 2019 7:16am
Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were trading higher in Thursday's premarket session on news that McDonalds Corp (NYSE: MCD) will test its new plant-based burgers in Southwestern Ontario, Canada.

The 12-week test is for a plant-based burger called the P.L.T. — plant, lettuce and tomato — in 28 locations. 

The burgers will be priced at CA$6.49 ($4.90) and are available beginning Sept. 30.

“During this test, we’re excited to hear what customers love about the P.L.T. to help our global markets better understand what’s best for their customers,” Ann Wahlgren, McDonald’s VP of global menu strategy, said in a statement.

“This test allows us to learn more about real-world implications of serving the P.L.T., including customer demand and impact on restaurant operations.” 

A number of mainstream fast-food restaurants are joining the meat-free revolution this year and adding plant-based products to their menu.

Beyond Meat shares were trading up nearly 11% at $138.32 in the premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $239.71 and a 52-week low of $45.

Photo courtesy of McDonald's. 

Posted-In: News Restaurants General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

