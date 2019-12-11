5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) stock surged 11.2% to $67.05 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $4.0 billion. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on December 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $86.00.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares increased by 0.6% to $75.10. The market cap stands at $5.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on December 03, the current rating is at Perform.
Losers
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) shares plummeted 14.5% to $8.45 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $399.8 million. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on October 02, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $9.00.
- Unilever, Inc. (NYSE: UN) stock declined 0.7% to $59.77. The market cap stands at $154.2 billion. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on October 11, the current rating is at Sell.
- Unilever, Inc. (NYSE: UL) shares declined 0.6% to $59.63. The market cap seems to be at $155.3 billion.
Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.