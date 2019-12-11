7 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) stock rose 4.2% to $8.86 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $5.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
- Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE: AU) stock increased by 3.3% to $19.90. The market cap stands at $7.8 billion.
- Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE: GFI) shares moved upwards by 1.9% to $5.94. The market cap seems to be at $4.3 billion.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) stock surged 1.8% to $3.19. The market cap seems to be at $1.6 billion.
- Rio Tinto, Inc. (NYSE: RIO) shares rose 1.1% to $56.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on October 11, the current rating is at Buy.
- Linde, Inc. (NYSE: LIN) shares rose 1.0% to $205.90. The market cap seems to be at $106.5 billion.
Losers
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares decreased by 6.1% to $5.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $41.3 million.
