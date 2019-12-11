Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2019 8:00am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) stock rose 4.2% to $8.86 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $5.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 06, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE: AU) stock increased by 3.3% to $19.90. The market cap stands at $7.8 billion.
  • Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE: GFI) shares moved upwards by 1.9% to $5.94. The market cap seems to be at $4.3 billion.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) stock surged 1.8% to $3.19. The market cap seems to be at $1.6 billion.
  • Rio Tinto, Inc. (NYSE: RIO) shares rose 1.1% to $56.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $90.8 billion. According to the most recent rating by Jefferies, on October 11, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Linde, Inc. (NYSE: LIN) shares rose 1.0% to $205.90. The market cap seems to be at $106.5 billion.

 

Losers

  • Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares decreased by 6.1% to $5.50 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $41.3 million.

Posted-In: Basic Materials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AU + GFI)

9 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
8 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
18 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
58 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

3 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session