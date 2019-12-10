Market Overview

7 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2019 8:46am   Comments
Gainers

  • Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE: I) stock rose 1.4% to $6.78 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $3.2 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 20, is at Outperform, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares moved upwards by 1.0% to $147.00. The market cap stands at $17.2 billion. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $200.00.
  • Mobile TeleSystems, Inc. (NYSE: MBT) stock rose 1.0% to $9.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion.

 

Losers

  • PLDT, Inc. (NYSE: PHI) stock plummeted 2.5% to $19.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $4.5 billion.
  • Telefonica Brasil, Inc. (NYSE: VIV) shares declined 2.1% to $13.43. The market cap stands at $21.2 billion.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock decreased by 1.9% to $296.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Needham, on December 10, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • Eros International, Inc. (NYSE: EROS) shares declined 1.5% to $3.00. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $246.7 million.

