Wabtec Delivers Fuel-Efficient Locomotives To Egyptian National Railways

FreightWaves occasionally posts high-quality content from partner publications in the freight industry. Visit Railway Age for more great content like this.

Wabtec Corp. (NYSE: WAB) on Dec. 5 marked delivery of 10 ES30ACi Light Evolution Series locomotives to Egyptian National Railways (ENR) and the Ministry of Transportation. The delivery marks the first stage in fulfilling Wabtec's 2017 order and services agreements, originally forged with ENR by GE Transportation. Wabtec and GE Transportation finalized their merger earlier this year.

The ES30ACi Light Passenger Evolution Series locomotives are equipped with a fuel-efficient 12-cylinder, 3,200-hp EVO prime-mover. The locomotive features air-conditioned dual cabs, full-width car body, AC propulsion system, single-axle control and dynamic brakes, "providing the ability to transport passengers and freight with enhanced reliability," Wabtec said. "With these deliveries, Wabtec will have 221 locomotives supporting ENR operations."

Wabtec noted it also will deliver "a comprehensive end-to-end service for the railway's fleet. The company is the only locomotive supplier with a team of engineers collocated at ENR shops." In addition, Wabtec will supply spare parts and technical support for locomotives. It also will modernize some existing locomotives in ENR's fleet.

"This delivery is the first step in modernizing Egypt's rail network," said Gokhan Bayhan, Wabtec's general manager for Russia/CIS, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. "These locomotives will provide the efficiency, reliability and tractive effort needed to meet Egyptian National Railways' goals and compete in today's evolving marketplace.

"The new locomotives will enable ENR to meet the growing demand for an efficient transport system capable of supporting the country's vast development plans. This key milestone also will improve Egypt's rail infrastructure, help ENR safely move millions of people across the region, as well as bring products to market faster and more efficiently," Bayhan said.

Image Sourced from Pixabay