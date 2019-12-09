Market Overview

20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2019 7:49am   Comments
Gainers

  • Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR) shares rose 167.7% to $67.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced it would be acquired by Sanofi for $68 per share in cash.
  • XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) shares rose 148.7% to $27.65 in pre-market trading after the company announced it would license its anti-inflammatory antibody to Janssen for $750 million in cash and up to $600 million in milestone payments.
  • ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares rose 101.7% to $9.49 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) for $20 per share in cash.
  • ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 51.4% to $6.92 in pre-market trading after reporting positive results from uterine fibroids Phase 3 study (PRIMROSE 2) of linzagolix.
  • Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) shares rose 25.8% to $17.20 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that combination of FT596 with rituximab showed durable tumor clearance in vivo in preclinical lymphoma model at the ASH 2019.
  • TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) rose 24% to $8.83 in pre-market trading after the company announced a 100% overall response rate in its phase 1/2 study of ublituximab.
  • PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) rose 21.2% to $11.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced it reached a $13.5 billion settlement to resolve individual claims from recent fires including the 2018 Camp Fire and 2017 Tubbs fire.
  • Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) shares rose 11.8% to $5.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS) rose 10.9% to $10.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported the sale of its Flatbed Business unit for $30 million in cash.
  • Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) rose 10.7% to $3.20 in pre-market trading bid.
  • Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) rose 8.2% to $105.00 in pre-market trading.
  • bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) rose 6.4% to $84.50 in pre-market trading. bluebird bio presented new data from ongoing Phase 1/2 HGB-206 study of LentiGlobin gene therapy for sickle cell disease at the ASH 2019.
  • LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) rose 5.8% to $6.59 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) fell 31.7% to $3.97 in pre-market trading. UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) announced plans to buy Diplomat Pharmacy for around $300 million.
  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) fell 30.2% to $10.00 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 2 trial of KVD001 did not meet its primary endpoint.
  • Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) fell 4.2% to $34.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) fell 4% to $5.80 in pre-market trading.
  • DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) fell 3.8% to $8.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) fell 3.4% to $120.77 in pre-market trading.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) shares fell 3.3% to $6.36 in pre-market trading.

