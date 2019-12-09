Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Parcel Carriers Shine In First Peak Week
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
December 09, 2019 9:27am   Comments
Share:
Parcel Carriers Shine In First Peak Week

The top four parcel delivery carriers performed solidly during the key first week of the peak holiday shipping season, which included Thanksgiving and Black Friday, according to data from consultancy ShipMatrix.

UPS Inc. (NYSE: UPS) came in with a 98.5% on-time delivery rate, an impressive showing because it is handling a large influx of Amazon.com, Inc.(NASDAQ: AMZN) packages, especially next-day air shipments, after Amazon and FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) cut delivery ties in the U.S. earlier this year. FedEx clocked in at 98.6% for air and ground deliveries, while the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) came in at 98.4%. Amazon reported a 98.2% on-time delivery rate. 

ShipMatrix estimated that Amazon will deliver more than half of its own parcel volume, or 275 million parcels, between Black Friday and New Year's Eve. With a larger air and ground network than ever before, Amazon is poised to handle more of its holiday deliveries than it has in the past.

Satish Jindel, CEO of ShipMatrix, said the overall on-time performance was on par with last year's first week. Jindel added that retailers and consumers should be confident that the carriers will make goods on their delivery commitments through the cycle.

The 2019 peak season is six days shorter than last year's. There will also be four pre-Christmas Mondays for shipping in December.

Image by John R Perry from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics shippingNews Retail Sales Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (AMZN + FDX)

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Facebook, Intel, Netflix, Tesla And More
Analysts: Amazon Is More Than The Truck That Brings Gifts
Today's Pickup: Seattle-Based Shipium Lands $2M Seed Round
UK's East Midlands Airport Eyes Direct China Cargo Operations
Next Decade Could Belong To Cryptocurrency As Fiat System Crumbles: Deutsche Bank Research
Bank Of America Downgrades F5 Networks, Negative Secular Trends Too Large To Ignore
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Halo Labs Partners With OG DNA Genetics To Produce Premium Genetics In Oregon

Watchdog Group Finds EPA Failed In Glider Kit Repeal Rule