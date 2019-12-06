55 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEBK) shares climbed 29.1% to $41.70. Cambridge Trust announced plans to acquire Wellesley Bank for $122 million.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares gained 29.7% to $2.3350 after the company announced additional positive Phase 2a clinical data in Alzheimer's disease at the CTAD 2019.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) gained 27.4% to $47.07 after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings and issued strong FY20 EPS forecast.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) rose 25.8% to $24.10 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) surged 24.4% to $5.26 after OPEC and OPEC+ agreed to further oil production cuts.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) rose 22.1% to $6.73.
- Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) gained 20.5% to $0.3520 after the company announced it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Inceptua Medicines Access to make available intravenous rigosertib via pre-approval access program in selected countries.
- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) rose 19.5% to $6.25 following Q4 earnings.
- Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SRRA) surged 19.1% to $0.4562 after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Outperform rating and a $1.20 price target.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) rose 16.7% to $22.76 after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) gained 14.2% to $17.48 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price action from $12 to $22 per share.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) gained 13.7% to $10.07 in sympathy with the overall market after the U.S. added 266,000 jobs in November, beating expectations and lowering the unemployment rate to 3.5%.
- The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) climbed 13.3% to $17.06 on reports stating the House is said to be easing 'Forever chemical' wording.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) rose 12.7% to $4.77 on continued momentum after the company reported the topline Phase 1 data for its LX9211. NOTE: The study showed favorable safety results.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) gained 12.7% to $28.14. Buckingham maintained Hovnanian with a Neutral and raised the price target from $24 to $27.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) surged 12.3% to $2.9081.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) rose 12% to $264.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also narrowed its FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) climbed 11.4% to $19.96.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) gained 10.4% to $21.76. Rocket Pharma reported that first patient has been treated in global registrational Phase 2 study of RP-L102 for fanconi anemia.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) shares climbed 10.3% to $7.37 in sympathy with the overall market after the U.S. added 266,000 jobs in November, beating expectations and lowering the unemployment rate to 3.5%.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) rose 10.3% to $33.71 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) gained 10% to $6.34.
- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) climbed 9.6% to $52.89 following Q2 results.
- Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) gained 9.6% to $30.54.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) rose 8.6% to $8.08. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Puma Biotechnology with a Buy rating and a $15 price target.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) gained 8.4% to $6.59.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) gained 8.4% to $19.40 on continued strength from Thursday's earnings report. Wells Fargo raised the price target to $16/share but said the company's core fundamental business remains 'pressured.'
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) climbed 8% to $10.52 after moving back above the $10 level. Not currently seeing any company-specific news.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) rose 7.7% to $10.78 after the company reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) gained 7.3% to $2.20.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) rose 7.2% to $64.50 after falling 59.67% on Thursday. SVB Leerink upgraded Sage Therapeutics from Underperform to Market Perform.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) rose 7.2% to $10.69. Goldman Sachs upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $16 to $18.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) gained 6.7% to $46.50 in sympathy with the overall market amid a rally in US equities following strong November jobs data.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) gained 6.7% to $11.25 in sympathy with the overall market after a rally in US equities following strong November jobs data.
- Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) rose 5.5% to $253.68. Needham upgraded Trade Desk from Hold to Buy and announced a $325 price target.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose 4.1% to $72.36 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) shares dipped 33.9% to $1.4283.
- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST) shares fell 16% to $15.51.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) fell 15.2% to $14.07 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results and issued weak forecast.
- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) dropped 13.5% to $1.7296.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) dipped 13.3% to $2.55.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) fell 10.8% to $2.22 on continued downward momentum after the company priced a 5.2 million ADS offering at $2.50 per ADS.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) dropped 10.8% to $30.60.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) shares fell 10.3% to $22.41 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) fell 10.3% to $62.51 after the company reported Q3 earnings results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 guidance.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) dipped 10.2% to $107.54. Intercept announced publication of results from the interim analysis of the Phase 3 REGENERATE study of OCA for the treatment of fibrosis due to NASH in The Lancet.
- DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIO) fell 9.4% to $7.70.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) fell 8.7% to $3.56.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) dropped 8.4% to $5.25.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) dipped 8.2% to $3.4808.
- IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) fell 8% to $6.90 following Q1 results.
- Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) fell 6.4% to $111.67 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) fell 5% to $4.24 after declining 10.29% on Thursday.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) fell 4.7% to $34.58. UBS downgraded Ciena from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $43 to $31.
- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) fell 4.4% to $3.7389 following Q3 results.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.