Only 11 Of The Powerful #MeToo Accused Facing Legal Repercussions: Axios

Ever since the #MeToo movement started in October 2017 after sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, hundreds of influential people have been accused of similar misconducts.

More than two years into the movement, only five of them are currently facing charges, with six others have been convicted, according to Axios.

The Convicted

The six influential people convicted for sexual assaults since October 2017, as reported by Axios, include,

Comedian Bill Cosby: The 82-year old stand-up comedian was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison with $25,000 in fine in September 2018, based on charges filed by a Toronto woman. According to the New York Times, Cosby was accused of sexual assaults by over 60 women over the course of six decades.

Artist Jean-Claude Arnault: The French-Swedish photographer and husband of a Swedish Academy member was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in September 2018.

Physician Larry Nassar: The doctor of the U.S. Gymnastics national team was sentenced to 175 years in prison. He admitted to charges of child sexual abuse and assaulting up to 250 women over decades.

Physician William Strampel: The former dean of Michigan State University and Nassar’s boss was convicted of willful negligence and felony misconduct. Strampel, serving a one-year jail term, was ordered to permanently surrender his medical license on Thursday.

NXIVM founder Keith Raniere: The cult leader convicted of sex-trafficking, forced labor, and related charges, to be sentenced in early 2020.

NXIVM’s Allison Mack: She was convicted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering and is currently awaiting sentence.

The Charged

Another five people currently facing charges include:

Singer R. Kelly: Facing multiple charges for illegally marrying a minor, and for criminal sexual assaults on other minors, among a plethora of charges.

Chef and Media Personality Mario Batali: Charged in May with indecent assault and battery for assaulting a woman in Boston.

Political Advisor Benjamin Sparks: The Republican consultant faces misdemeanor battery charges for sexually enslaving and assaulting his former fiancee.

Democratic Politician Mel Watt: The former director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency was investigated for sexual assault by the federal agency in 2018, according to a Washington Post report in February, and the White House was informed. Whether there was any further progress on the investigation is unknown.

Director Harvey Weinstein: The one whose case sparked the movement, faces rape and criminal sexual assault charges, in a trial set to begin early January.

Other Cases

All criminal charges of sex trafficking were dropped against Financier Jeffrey Epstein as a result of his reported suicide in August, Axios noted.

At least a dozen more charges against prominent accused were dismissed by courts, and a few others were settled out of court. Three cases, including one against singer Ryan Adams, are currently against police investigation, Axios said.