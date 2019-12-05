How Nintendo Switch Black Friday Week Sales Compared In 2019

Nintendo Ltd/ADR (OTC: NTDOY) had its best ever sales week for its Switch game consoles in the United States, selling 830,000 of them during the period that included Black Friday.

Sales were bolstered during the Nov. 24-30 period, the company said, by a bundle deal that gave purchasers of the Switch a free copy of "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe."

The figures, according to a company statement, included the traditional Nintendo Switch, and the newer, cheaper Nintendo Switch Lite.

How did Nintendo's big week stack up?

Out Of The Gate

Nintendo Switch was an immediate hit when it launched in the spring of 2017. Nintendo announced in April 2017 that in its first month on the market, it sold more than 2.74 million Switch consoles. That would be about 685,000 a week. That was pretty good for a spring launch — often new game products are launched for Christmas sales.

Industry analysts said at the time sales were also strong in Japan, getting to 500,000 units in a month.

It was also great news for Nintendo at the time, which was reeling from poor sales of its previous console, the Wii U.

Previous Black Fridays

After last year's Thanksgiving weekend, Nintendo also was touting its best-ever sales week, though it included Cyber Monday last year. Nintendo said its Switch sales were up 115% over the same post-Thanksgiving sales period in 2017, contributing to over $250 million in sales during the period on all Nintendo products. The company eventually said it had sold more than 18 million Switch units worldwide by December 2018, though it didn't break out unit sales for the post-Thanksgiving week.

But that first Black Friday of 2017 was good too — Switch was one of the top five selling items that year, outpacing Sony Corp's (NYSE: SNE) PlayStation 4, and Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox One. The Switch was the top-selling item on that Cyber Monday, even beating out Hatchimals.

In early December of 2017, Nintendo announced it had sold more than 10 million Switch units worldwide. It was the fastest-selling console in the United States in its first 10 months.

Total Units Since Debut

The total number of Nintendo Switch consoles sold since its 2017 debut is now 17.5 million in the Americas, more than 40 million around the world.

Nintendo also said this week that its Cyber Monday sales this year, which weren't included in the record week, also broke a record.

According to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg, Nintendo is expected to sell just under 9.5 million Switch units for the quarter ending in December, a slight improvement over last year.

Analysts point out, however, that most of Nintendo's profit comes from its software sales, which are expected to be up about 23% over last year's quarter.

Related Links:

Nintendo Switch Was A Black Friday Winner

Nintendo Switch To Launch In China Dec.10