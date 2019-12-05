72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares surged 72.9% to close at $8.11 on Wednesday. On Tuesday, Protagonist Therapeutics announced results from mid-stage study of PTG-300 in transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
- Ibio Inc (NYSE: IBIO) shares jumped 51.1% to close at $0.2840 on continued momentum after the company joined the manufacturing USA's tissue Biofabrication initiative.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) jumped 49.2% to close at $73.41. Kodiak Sciences priced 6 million share public offering of common stock at $46 per share.
- Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) gained 43.6% to close at $137.73 following reports stating the company is weighing a potential sale.
- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) rose 36.9% to close at $47.18. Relmada Therapeutics priced its common-stock offering of 3.33 million shares at $30 per share. The company expects to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from the offering, which is expected to close Dec. 6.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) gained 28.4% to close at $3.03. Anavex Life Sciences will present ANAVEX 2-73 data at 12th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease 2019 Conference.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) shares climbed 21.7% to close at $24.00.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) gained 19.6% to close at $3.35.
- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) jumped 19% to close at $2.76.
- Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR) gained 18.7% to close at $21.45.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) rose 17.9% to close at $6.72.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) climbed 16.9% to close at $3.05
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) gained 16.7% to close at $4.40.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) rose 16.5% to close at $7.68.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) rose 16.2% to close at $8.68.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) surged 15.6% to close at $8.25.
- Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) shares rose 15.4% to close at $6.74.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) gained 15.3% to close at $3.8850.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE: UFAB) shares gained 14.8% to close at $4.57.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) rose 14.8% to close at $3.88.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) gained 14.2% to close at $3.77 on continued momentum after the company announced it completed the initial stage for its Phase 2 clinical study of TELE-ABC.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) rose 13.3% to close at $5.47.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) gained 13.1% to close at $9.35.
- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) rose 12.7% to close at $3.56.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) climbed 12.5% to close at $5.05.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) climbed 12.5% to close at $31.87.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose 12.4% to close at $4.00.
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) jumped 12.1% to close at $6.28.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) gained 11.8% to close at $3.36 following a larger-than-expected draw in US crude inventories as well as positive US-China trade reports and anticipation of further OPEC production cuts this year.
- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) surged 11.7% to close at $7.90.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) gained 11.6% to close at $22.21.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) gained 11.2% to close at $9.47. Strength may be due to macro optimism after Bloomberg reported that a US-China trade deal is getting closer.
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) shares rose 11% to close at $33.92
- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) jumped 10.7% to close at $4.77.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) rose 10.7% to close at $2.5450.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) climbed 10.6% to close at $8.07.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) gained 10.5% to close at $4.43. Shares of oil companies are trading higher following a larger-than-expected draw in US crude inventories as well as positive US-China trade reports and anticipation of further OPEC production cuts this year.
- Rapt Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT) gained 10.3% to close at $27.53 after the company announced a collaboration with Hanmi Pharmaceutical to develop and commercialize FLX475 in Asia. Rapt is set to receive $10 million upfront and $108 million total milestones.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 10.3% to close at $5.51.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) climbed 10.3% to close at $5.36 following a larger-than-expected draw in US crude inventories as well as positive US-China trade reports and anticipation of further OPEC production cuts this year.
- Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE: SOI) shares gained 10.1% to close at $11.57.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) jumped 10.1% to close at $3.91.
- ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) gained 10% to close at $5.60.
- Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) shares surged 9.9% to close at $12.71 following Bloomberg article 'Amherst is in talks to buy Front Yard after activist pressure.'
- Avita Medical Limited (NASDAQ: RCEL) surged 9.2% to close at $8.56.
- Tata Motors Limited ADR (NYSE: TTM) shares rose 8.3% to close at $11.85 after the company reported strong US Land Rover sales and announced it will be raising passenger vehicle prices starting in 2020.
- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) shares rose 4.8% to close at $7.00. Argus Research upgraded Universal Technical from Sell to Hold.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) shares tumbled 20.8% to close at $3.80 on Wednesday after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) fell 17.6% to close at $16.61 after the company priced its 6.5 million share common stock offering at $17 per share.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) shares dipped 15.3% to close at $6.82. Shares surged Tuesday following results from the company's Phase 3 PHREEDOM trial in chronic kidney disease patients
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) shares dropped 15.1% to close at $1.91.
- Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) fell 13% to close at $7.30.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) dropped 11.4% to close at $5.50.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) dipped 11.2% to close at $1.83.
- Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) fell 10.8% to close at $7.65.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) dipped 10.3% to close at $4.89.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) fell 9.5% to close at $6.73.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) shares declined 9.2% to close at $10.05.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) dipped 9.2% to close at $2.57 after the company announced at-the-market equity program.
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) fell 9% to close at $7.50.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) dipped 8.7% to close at $3.98.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) dropped 8.1% to close at $4.08 after the company priced its 41.55 million share common stock offering at $3.13 per share. B. Riley downgraded ViewRay from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $9 to $5.
- Instructure Inc (NYSE: INST) tumbled 8% to close at $48.75 after the company agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $47.60 per share in cash.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) fell 7.8% to close at $12.70.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) fell 7.5% to close at $4.67 after dropping 11.71% on Tuesday.
- Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE: DT) fell 7.4% to close at $25.01.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) declined 7% to close at $17.32.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) dropped 6.6% to close at $29.84.
- Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) shares fell 5.6% to close at $49.85 despite reporting a first quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak second quarter earnings guidance.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) fell 5.2% to close at $18.01 after the company announced a proposed offering of $250 million of common stock.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) fell 4.7% to close at $165.39 after the company reported Q3 earnings and issued Q4 and FY20 guidance. The company said it does not expect its recent Scout RFP acquisition to have a notable impact on subscription revenue until 2022.
- Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNNE) shares fell 4% to close at $35.37. Cannae Holdings priced its upsized 6.5 million share public offering of common stock for gross proceeds of $214,500,000.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.