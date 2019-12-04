Market Overview

63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2019 5:15am   Comments
Gainers

  • Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) shares climbed 106% to close at $58.93 on Tuesday after the company agreed to be acquired by Astellas Pharma for $60 per share in cash.
  • DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) rose 49.1% to close at $7.47 after the company reported the launch of Dario-powered digital diabetes program on Walmart.com.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) climbed 41% to close at $4.47.
  • Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) gained 38% to close at $12.50.
  • Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) gained 32.3% to close at $13.34 after the company reported the FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for ATRC-101.
  • ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares rose 30.6% to close at $4.44 after the company announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding for collaboration with Elekta AB and Medtronic. The company also announced a $75 million common stock offering.
  • Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares rose 28.8% to close at $4.70.
  • Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) shares gained 21% to close at $14.24 after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
  • Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) gained 20.5% to close at $3.99.
  • Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) rose 20.2% to close at $3.15.
  • Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) shares surged 17.2% to close at $5.05.
  • uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) rose 16.7% to close at $63.92 after analysts from Goldman Sachs and Cowen & Co initiated coverage on the company's stock with bullish ratings.
  • Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) gained 15.8% to close at $2.71.
  • Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) climbed 15.6% to close at $8.09.
  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) shares rose 15.1% to close at $45.61 after the company disclosed that AXS-12 achieved primary endpoint in concert Phase 2 trial in narcolepsy.
  • Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) gained 14.4% to close at $8.27.
  • Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) surged 14.1% to close at $6.07.
  • Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) gained 13.8% to close at $2.72.
  • Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) shares climbed 13.8% to close at $5.45.
  • Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) rose 13.5% to close at $2.35.
  • Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) climbed 13% to close at $4.70.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) gained 11.4% to close at $29.93.
  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) jumped 11.2% to close at $8.05 after the company announced positive topline results from its Phase 3 of PHREEDOM. Jefferies also maintained its Buy rating and raised its price target from $6 to $11 per share.
  • Zovio Inc (NASDAQ: ZVO) gained 11% to close at $2.23.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) rose 10.8% to close at $3.28 amid US-China trade uncertainty after Trump implied a deal many not be reached until 2020. Continuing trade war concerns have led investors into 'safe-haven' assets such as gold and silver.
  • Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) gained 10.3% to close at $13.58.
  • Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) rose 10% to close at $2.64.
  • REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) jumped 9.4% to close at $44.50.
  • Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 9.3% to close at $8.83.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares rose 9.1% to close at $3.73.
  • Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) gained 9% to close at $4.12. Merrimack received $5 million milestone payment from Ipsen, triggered by Ipsen's decision to progress trial evaluating ONIVYDE.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) gained 8.4% to close at $68.66. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals said it intends to offer 4 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) climbed 6.4% to close at $11.37 in sympathy with Audentes Therapeutics after the company announced it will be acquired by Astellas Pharma for $60 per share in cash.
  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) rose 5.2% to close at $4.04 after the company reported the FDA approval and launch of generic carafate.
  • AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) rose 4.2% to close at $3.01 after Cleveland-Cliffs announced plans to acquire the company for $3.36 per share.

Losers

  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares tumbled 49.6% to close at $2.62 on Tuesday after the company priced a 5.2 million ADS offering at $2.50 per ADS.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) dropped 47% to close at $4.69 after the company reported preliminary Phase 2 results with hepcidin mimetic PTG-300 in the treatment of transfusion dependent beta-thalassemia.
  • Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) dropped 34.6% to close at $16.93 after the company reported mixed results from its Phase 2 trial of Oral Korsuva in chronic kidney disease patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus.
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) dipped 32.4% to close at $5.06 after the company announced positive top-line results from Part 1 of the adaptive Phase 3 study dubbed RENEW, which evaluated ADX-102 (topical ocular reproxalap) for dry eye syndrome. ADX-102 was found statistically superior to vehicle in Ocular Discomfort &4-Symptom Questionnaire ocular endpoints for dryness, discomfort, burning, grittiness and stinging. For the co-primary endpoint of fluorescein nasal region ocular staining, it did not reach statistical significance.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares fell 29% to close at $11.67.
  • CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) dropped 24.4% to close at $1.02 after announcing the suspension of common and preferred stock dividends. The company says it sees a decline in net operating income as a result of ‘heightened retailer bankruptcies, restructurings and store closings in 2019.’
  • CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) fell 22.6% to close at $4.55.
  • Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) dropped 18.1% to close at $1.76.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) fell 16.2% to close at $4.61.
  • Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) dipped 16% to close at $2.89.
  • Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) dropped 14.8% to close at $7.71. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Duluth Holdings with a Hold and lowered the price target from $11 to $9.
  • Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) fell 14.1% to close at $1.95 on continued momentum after the company announced it would suspend the dividend on its Series A preferred stock.
  • Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) fell 12.9% to close at $9.35
  • Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) dipped 11.9% to close at $5.40.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) dropped 11.7% to close at $5.05.
  • Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) dipped 11.4% to close at $6.29.
  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 11.1% to close at $3.38 after the company announced a 40 million share common stock offering.
  • Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) fell 10.7% to close at $3.59.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) fell 10.7% to close at $7.51 after the company announced it will acquire AK Steel for approximately $3 billion.
  • InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) dropped 10.2% to close at $43.99.
  • Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) dropped 9.7% to close at $17.23 after the company announced the launch of secondary public offering of ordinary shares.
  • Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares declined 9.3% to close at $1.96.
  • TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TTEC) fell 9.3% to close at $40.57 after the company reported a 3 million share offering by selling shareholders.
  • Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) fell 8.5% to close at $20.58.
  • Avita Medical Limited (NASDAQ: RCEL) shares dropped 7.2% to close at $7.84.
  • Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) dropped 6.7% to close at $3.61.
  • RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) fell 5.9% to close at $3.66.
  • DouYu International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DOYU) dropped 4.1% to close at $7.20 after JP Morgan downgraded the company's stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $10 to $8.

