McDonald's Teases New Chicken Sandwiches

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2019 9:36am   Comments
The chicken sandwich battle may become more competitive as McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) teased its own offering.

What McDonald's Teased

McDonald's posted in a tweet a picture of what appears to be a sandwich bag with a little picture of a chicken in the top corner with the date "12/2."

McDonald's followed up and confirmed it's entering the chicken sandwich wars with two new sandwiches. The first is a Crispy Sandwich and includes sweet chicken with sweet fried flour breading topped with butter and dill pickles. A Deluxe version includes tomatoes, lettuce and mayonnaise.

Unfortunately, the sandwich isn't ready for a national launch. McDonald's said in a statement it will test the sandwich in Texas and Tennessee through Jan. 26, 2020, according to Nation's Restaurant News.

Why It's Important

McDonald's already has chicken sandwiches on its menu, but its new innovation may suggest the fast-food chain needs to beef up its menu. Rival Popeyes completely sold out of its chicken sandwiches during the summer and showed a same-store sales growth of more than 10% in the third quarter.

Fried chicken sandwiches is certainly "having a moment" and McDonald's "decided it's an area where they can win," industry analyst Tim Powell told NRR.

McDonald's statement simply asks eager guests to "stay tuned for what's to come in 2020."

