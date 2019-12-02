Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Popeyes Marketing Exec: Sandwich Success 'Involved Zero TV Advertising'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2019 1:25pm   Comments
Share:
Popeyes Marketing Exec: Sandwich Success 'Involved Zero TV Advertising'

Popeyes expanded into the chicken sandwich category in August and saw tremendous success without even advertising its new product on TV.

Popeyes had a TV commercial ready to launch to promote its sandwich but its parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) scrapped its plans in favor of a more organic growth strategy. Popeyes global chief marketing officer Fernando Machado told The Wall Street Journal the company took an "unusual approach" by foregoing the usual strategy of advertising "a lot" on TV and "a little bit" on digital channels.

Machado's decision proved to be the right one as the chicken sandwich proved to be "the most successful product launch" in six years -- and it "involved zero TV advertising."

Why It's Important For Popeyes And The Fast-Food Industry

TV ads account for around 80% to 90% of Popeyes' global media budget, which Machado said is consistent with the broader fast-food industry. TV is a valuable tool to reinforce brands, offers and promotions.

The restaurant industry continues to shift towards digital channels, however, including online ordering and delivery. As such, it shouldn't come as a large surprise tweets about Popeyes brand doubled in size to 4,000 a day during the first week of the sandwich's launch in early April, God-is Rivera, global director of culture and community on Twitter, told WSJ.

The restaurant industry will likely look at Popeyes' viral success, which was produced organically. Brands that want to invest in a digital campaign may find it difficult to replicate Popeyes' success.

"Sometimes people have the misconception that a digital campaign should be cheaper than a TV one," Machado told WSJ. "The reality is that if you want to trigger talkability in social media, you need to invest properly behind the idea," he said.

Related Links

Chicken Wars Redux: Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich To Return In November

Analysis: Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Translates To Surge In Foot Traffic

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.

Posted-In: Chicken Sandwich Fernando Machado food Popeyes Wall Street JournalRestaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QSR)

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For November 26
Burger King Sued Over 'Impossible Whopper' Possibly Not Being Vegan
Analysis: Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Translates To Surge In Foot Traffic
5 Reasons To Love Wendy's On Its 50th Birthday
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
More Earnings And A Fed Decision In Week Four Of The WeTrader Competition
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

US Tariffs Threatened For Brazilian, Argentine Steel And Aluminum Imports