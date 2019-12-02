Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Before 10 a.m. ET Monday, 141 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) .

. Golden Valley Development (OTC: GVDI) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. SIR Royalty Income (OTC: SIRZF) saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 50.0% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday are as follows: