Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Before 10 a.m. ET Monday, 141 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Points:
- The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR).
- Golden Valley Development (OTC: GVDI) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- SIR Royalty Income (OTC: SIRZF) saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 50.0% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.
Stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday are as follows:
- PetroChina Co (NYSE: PTR) stock hit $45.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.24% over the course of the day.
- China Unicom (NYSE: CHU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $8.47. Shares then traded down 0.47%.
- Telenor (OTC: TELNY) shares hit a yearly low of $17.66 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Telenor (OTC: TELNF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $17.60 on Monday. The stock was down 3.75% for the day.
- Naturgy Energy Group (OTC: GASNF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.23 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.75% on the session.
- China Railway (OTC: CWYCY) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.26 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.85%.
- ABN AMRO Bank (OTC: AAVMY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.96 on Monday. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.
- Siam Cement (OTC: SCVPY) shares fell to $12.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.78%.
- Banco De Chile (NYSE: BCH) shares were down 0.39% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.37.
- Apache (NYSE: APA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.42 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.84% over the rest of the day.
- China Intl Capital Corp (OTC: CNICF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.72 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.58% on the day.
- Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) shares set a new yearly low of $15.84 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.
- CD Projekt (OTC: OTGLY) shares hit a yearly low of $16.80 today morning. The stock was down 4.55% on the session.
- EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.46 on Monday morning, later moving down 3.14% over the rest of the day.
- Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) stock hit a yearly low of $4.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.
- EQT (NYSE: EQT) shares hit a yearly low of $8.61 today morning. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $19.41 on Monday. The stock was down 4.74% for the day.
- Porter Holding Intl (OTC: ULNV) shares fell to $3.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.25%.
- Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares hit a yearly low of $11.15 today morning. The stock was down 4.46% on the session.
- Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) stock hit $10.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.95% over the course of the day.
- iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) stock hit a yearly low of $42.96 this morning. The stock was down 2.18% for the day.
- Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) stock hit a yearly low of $16.60 this morning. The stock was down 1.19% for the day.
- GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) shares fell to $14.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.1%.
- Oasis Petroleum (NYSE: OAS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.21% on the day.
- Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) shares set a new yearly low of $24.61 this morning. The stock was down 1.95% on the session.
- Frontera Energy (OTC: FECCF) stock hit $6.93 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.13% over the course of the day.
- Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) shares hit a yearly low of $4.57 today morning. The stock was down 0.01% on the session.
- Gannett Co (NYSE: GCI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $6.22, and later moved down 1.1% over the session.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares moved down 6.7% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.55 to begin trading.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) stock hit a yearly low of $2.31 this morning. The stock was down 12.42% for the day.
- Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $6.41, and later moved down 2.2% over the session.
- Weidai (NYSE: WEI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $5.35. Shares then traded down 6.15%.
- Yiren Digital (NYSE: YRD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $4.93, and later moved down 3.69% over the session.
- Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE: SMLP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.95 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.59% over the rest of the day.
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK) stock moved down 2.17% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.02 to open trading.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Monday. The stock was down 10.54% for the day.
- Pharos Energy (OTC: SOCLF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Monday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
- MOGU (NYSE: MOGU) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Monday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
- Immersion (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.67 today morning. The stock traded down 0.44% over the session.
- Ted Baker (OTC: TBAKF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $4.83. Shares then traded down 7.28%.
- Nesco Holdings (NYSE: NSCO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.96 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FLOOF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.62 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $2.08, and later moved down 4.63% over the session.
- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVLO) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.30 today morning. The stock traded up 8.43% over the session.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.77 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.5% on the session.
- X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.12 on Monday. The stock was down 6.68% for the day.
- Global Payout (OTC: GOHE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.99% over the rest of the day.
- PHarol SGPS (OTC: PHRZF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.10, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- PRGX Global (NASDAQ: PRGX) shares were down 4.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.34.
- Regal Petroleum (OTC: RGPMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Pantheon Resources (OTC: PTHRF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.20 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Humanigen (OTC: HGEN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.51, and later moved down 7.09% over the session.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.76 today morning. The stock was down 47.41% on the session.
- Blue Ribbon Income Fund (OTC: BLUBF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.17 on Monday. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.
- Pengrowth Energy (OTC: PGHEF) shares were down 2.49% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.
- A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) shares set a new yearly low of $9.26 this morning. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.
- SIR Royalty Income (OTC: SIRZF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.38 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.87% over the rest of the day.
- Avicanna (OTC: AVCNF) shares fell to $1.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.69%.
- AusCann Group Holdings (OTC: ACNNF) shares fell to $0.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- Rubicon Organics (OTC: ROMJF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.44% over the rest of the day.
- VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.17 this morning. The stock was down 4.47% for the day.
- TransEnterix (AMEX: TRXC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.72% on the day.
- Indus Hldgs (OTC: INDXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.57, and later moved down 26.43% over the session.
- Firsthand Tech Value Fund (NASDAQ: SVVC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $5.90. Shares then traded down 0.51%.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.91. Shares then traded down 2.58%.
- NGEx Minerals (OTC: NGXXF) stock moved down 5.75% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.21 to open trading.
- Arianne Phosphate (OTC: DRRSF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Monday. The stock was down 2.44% for the day.
- MJardin Group (OTC: MJARF) shares fell to $0.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.21 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.43% on the day.
- Mission Ready Solutions (OTC: MSNVF) stock moved down 15.42% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to open trading.
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ: GVP) shares fell to $1.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.74%.
- Alexium International Gr (OTC: AXXIY) shares fell to $2.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- APPlife Digital Solutions (OTC: ALDS) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading.
- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ: APWC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.78% on the day.
- Nanotech Security (OTC: NTSFF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.26 this morning. The stock was down 8.55% for the day.
- Seedo (OTC: SEDO) stock hit $0.54 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 40.0% over the course of the day.
- Ceapro (OTC: CRPOF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 14.89%.
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC: NXGWF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.08 this morning. The stock was up 14.35% for the day.
- BNK Petroleum (OTC: BNKPF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 26.76% on the session.
- Citation Growth (OTC: CGOTF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.16. Shares then traded down 13.54%.
- Beleave (OTC: BLEVF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 17.22% over the session.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $2.98, and later moved down 2.59% over the session.
- Eguana Technologies (OTC: EGTYF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.05, and later moved down 16.84% over the session.
- Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ: DLPN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.41% on the session.
- CannaOne Technologies (OTC: CNONF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.27 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- GT Biopharma (OTC: GTBP) stock hit a yearly low of $0.11 this morning. The stock was down 6.34% for the day.
- Koios Beverage (OTC: KBEVF) stock moved down 7.49% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to open trading.
- Alternate Health (OTC: AHGIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 7.27%.
- Canada House Wellness (OTC: SARSF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Canntab Therapeutics (OTC: CTABF) stock hit $0.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.5% over the course of the day.
- Future Farm Technologies (OTC: FFRMF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.
- BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ: BOSC) shares set a new yearly low of $1.70 this morning. The stock was up 0.29% on the session.
- Integrated Cannabis (OTC: ICNAF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Royale Energy Funds (OTC: ROYL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.11 on Monday. The stock was down 15.27% for the day.
- Galantas Gold (OTC: GALKF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.02 today morning. The stock traded down 2.44% over the session.
- Jason Industries (NASDAQ: JASN) stock hit $0.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.45% over the course of the day.
- TruTrace Technologies (OTC: TTTSF) stock hit $0.07 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.8% over the course of the day.
- American Lithium Minerals (OTC: AMLM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 22.08% on the session.
- Fission 3.0 (OTC: FISOF) shares fell to $0.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 11.43%.
- Camino Minerals (OTC: CAMZF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.04, and later moved down 7.21% over the session.
- Crop Infrastructure (OTC: CRXPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.002 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 19.17% on the day.
- Medgold Resources (OTC: MGLDF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Monday. The stock was down 13.02% for the day.
- AfterMaster (OTC: AFTM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0041 on Monday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- NewLeaf Brands (OTC: NLBIF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.22 today morning. The stock was down 6.0% on the session.
- Wind Works Power (OTC: WWPW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0026 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 35.0% on the day.
- Patriot Gold (OTC: PGOL) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- One Step Vending (OTC: KOSK) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0034 today morning. The stock was down 35.85% on the session.
- Sipp Industries (OTC: SIPC) stock moved down 30.0% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0042 to open trading.
- Greater Cannabis Co (OTC: GCAN) shares were down 1.4% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.04.
- Hot Mama''s Foods (OTC: HOTF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 20.0% on the session.
- Sector 5 (OTC: SFIV) shares moved down 6.98% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading.
- Delcath Systems (OTC: DCTH) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 64.86%.
- Alba Minerals (OTC: AXVEF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.02, and later moved down 55.0% over the session.
- Bald Eagle Energy (OTC: BEEI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
- Permex Petroleum (OTC: OILCF) shares fell to $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 66.04%.
- Coroware (OTC: COWI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day.
- El Nino Ventures (OTC: ELNOF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Hellix Ventures (OTC: HLLXF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
- Portage Resources (OTC: POTG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0006 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.17% on the session.
- TheDirectory.com (OTC: SEEK) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- APT MotoVox Group (OTC: MTVX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- European Electric Metals (OTC: EVXXF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.00325 on Monday morning, later moving down 50.0% over the rest of the day.
- Provision Holding (OTC: PVHO) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0016 to open trading.
- Bio-Matrix Scientific (OTC: BMSN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Contagious Gaming (OTC: KSMRF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 8.54% over the session.
- Ozop Surgical (OTC: OZSC) stock hit $0.00179 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- WeedHire International (OTC: WDHR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.
- Epazz (OTC: EPAZ) stock hit $0.0011 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 21.15% over the course of the day.
- MetalCorp (OTC: MTLCF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0001 on Monday morning, later moving down 98.33% over the rest of the day.
- China Agri-Business (OTC: CHBU) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.002 today morning. The stock traded down 16.67% over the session.
- Treaty Energy (OTC: TECO) stock hit $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day.
- Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) shares set a new ye
