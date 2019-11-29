Market Overview

35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 29, 2019 11:40am   Comments
Gainers

  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) shares climbed 107.8% to $4.82 after surging 81.25% on Wednesday.
  • SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) gained 27.1% to $4.32 after the company announced it would be acquired for $4.72 per share.
  • Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares gained 23.7% to $3.18 following Q3 clinical update, highlighting an agreement with the FDA on its liver cancer study design, a South Korean distribution deal and an agreement to develop cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals and assays.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 22.3% to $15.18.
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares jumped 20.5% to $6.71.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 16% to $4.57.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) climbed 13.9% to $0.1814 after surging 33.87% on Wednesday.
  • NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) gained 12.7% to $46.12.
  • Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD) shares rose 12.3% to $144.90 after the company announced it will be acquired by Apollo affiliates for $145/share in cash, an increase from $130 per share previously.
  • Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) gained 12.1% to $3.98.
  • Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) climbed 11.9% to $3.2110.
  • Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) shares rose 11.6% to $12.42.
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) gained 11.5% to $6.09.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) climbed 11.5% to $4.17.
  • Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares gained 11.4% to $6.18.
  • SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) gained 10.6% to $11.74.
  • Grana y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE: GRAM) rose 10.2% to $2.05.
  • Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) gained 9.7% to $3.75.
  • Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) rose 8.9% to $4.05 after gaining 19.23% on Wednesday.
  • NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) shares jumped 8.8% to $4.6006.
  • Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) gained 8.6% to $34.91.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) rose 8% to $6.77 after gaining 35.71% on Wednesday.
  • TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares gained 7.3% to $8.38.
  • Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares rose 7.2% to $7.97 after falling 4.87% on Wednesday.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Paringa Resources Limited (NASDAQ: PNRL) shares dipped 55.6% to $2.31 after climbing 266.20% on Wednesday.
  • TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TKKS) dropped 21.6% to $7.98.
  • DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) shares tumbled 11.1% to $3.20.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) dropped 9.6% to $8.43.
  • InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares declined 9.4% to $49.52.
  • Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares fell 9.1% to $4.67.
  • United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) dipped 9.1% to $12.66 amid flooding in a Gary, Indiana facility and the EU passing a resolution urging the removal of United States tariffs on EU steel.
  • NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 7.7% to $2.27 after gaining 7.89% on Wednesday.
  • Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) dropped 6.8% to $18.41.
  • Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) dropped 6.6% to $7.24.
  • China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE: CHU) fell 5.7% to $8.52.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

Decoding AMD's Breathtaking 2-Year Rally