Now’s your chance to purchase those toys your child has always wanted, without having to leave a dent in your wallet. It’s during these Black Friday toy deals where you can guiltlessly gift those little angels in your life.

We’ve found some of the best bang for your buck this holiday season, like the Geometric Block Stack Board for 63% off - which your kids will love.

Quick Look: Black Friday Toy Deals

Top 10 Black Friday Toy Deals

Check out our top 10 picks you and your kids will love this holiday season!

Alex Active Monkey Kids Toddler Balance Board

Black Friday Price: $11.99

Discount: 56%

Alex Active Monkey Kids Toddler Balance Board is one of the best ways to help develop your child’s motor skills is with the Alex Active Monkey Kids Toddler Balance Board. Your kids can work to find their balance on this board and have so much fun doing so! It even supports up to 200 pounds, which means that you get to join in on the fun.

REXBETI Builder’s Tool Set

Black Friday Price: $23.79

Discount: 34%

With REXBETI Builder’s Toy Set your child can build up their DIY skills with this awesome Black Friday Builder’s Tool Set. They can learn skills not taught in the classroom like woodwork and building. They’ll get a real feel for helping you out constructing in the garage or putting things back together around the house!

OurLife Kids Camera

Black Friday Price: $39.09

Discount: 15%

All those budding photographers will love OurLife Kids Camera. It’s easy to use, comes with a self-timer function, and automatically detects faces. There’s a durable waterproof case, making it perfect for swimming pools and the beach. The battery lasts for two hours, so you’ll get plenty of chances to get photos when you’re adventuring around with your child.

First Builders Big Building Bag

Black Friday Price: $14.90

Discount: 40%

First Builders Big Building Bag includes colorful building blocks and special shapes will keep you or your loved one’s child busy for hours. It’s a great way to introduce hands on play for young children. Kids can build and rebuild anything they want, letting their imagination flourish. The storage bag makes clean up easy- which makes your life hassle free!

Geometric Block Stack Board

Black Friday Price: $11.01

Discount: 63%

Build up your baby’s skills with the best Black Friday toy deal we’ve found! The Geometric Block Stack Board promotes creative and intellectual development that will influence your child’s development for years to come. Your child’s hand-eye coordination and imagination will be challenged in a fun and inviting way.

Washable 8 Colors Dot Markers Pack Set

Black Friday Price: $13.59

Discount: 15%

Washable 8 Colors Dot Markers Pack Set is easy-to-use and no leak design promises that your child will make the most out of this marker set. Their agile little fingers can pick up the markers with precision and draw to their heart’s content this holiday season. Pick these up on Black Friday and let their imaginations flourish across the page with these colorful markers!

TOMY John Deere Animal Sounds Hayride Preschool Toy

Black Friday Price: $15.96

Discount: 20%

TOMY John Deere Animal Sounds Hayride Preschool Toy is the best way to introduce your child to animals and their sounds. They can play with the detachable farm animals and listen to “Old McDonald” when the toys are pushed. Let them create their own imaginary farm and listen to real life animal noises at the same time with one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

Dwi Dowellin Bath Toys

Black Friday Price: $14.99

Discount: 44%

Let your kids splash around in the bathtub with Dwi Dowellin Baby Bath Toys! They’re completely sealed, so you don’t have to worry about seeing that pesky bath toy mold that’s made its way to your other toys. This is a great way for your child to work on their hand eye coordination, since they can try to hook the fish with the fun and safe child fishing rod.

Mini Animals Building Blocks Set

Black Friday Price: $15.29

Discount: 19%

Mini Animals Building Block Sets will keep your child busy for hours! Your child can play with animals like the lion, elephant, zebra, koala, kangaroo, and more. Not only will it help them improve their imagination, but also their patience and intelligence - there are over 800 pieces. They have to work out ways to put together these blocks using the skills they have, while developing new ones at the same time.

American Girl Doll Outfits

Black Friday Price: $14.43

Discount: 28%

These colorful and vibrant American Girl Doll Outfits are the perfect fit for fashionista dolls that your child has collected. You’ll get 5 outfits with shoes to match. They’re easy to put on, so your child can quickly assemble their cute dolls and use their imagination to its fullest potential.