33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- AVX Corporation (NYSE: AVX) surged 34.5% to $20.24 after Kyocera announced a proposal to acquire all shares of the company it does not own for $19.50 per share.
- Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) climbed 24.6% to $0.3851 after Chardan Capital initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and a $2 price target. The company also reported insider buying of 200K shares.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) gained 20.7% to $4.67. My Size reported commercial contract for MySizeID with Turkish apparel company AY Marka Mağazacılık A.Ş.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) rose 20.4% to $8.19 after reporting Q3 results.
- Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares rose 17.7% to $0.1401.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) gained 14.5% to $3.35.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) rose 13.8% to $5.26 after climbing 28.69% on Tuesday.
- Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) gained 13.8% to $19.05.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) climbed 13% to $4.94 on continued upward momentum. The stock dropped roughly 58% following mixed Q3 earnings. It is still trading within that gap.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) gained 12.4% to $3.00.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) rose 12.2% to $7.65.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares climbed 11.5% to $3.68 after reporting third quarter earnings growth. Earnings came in at 15 cents per share, up from a loss of 8 cents per share year over year. Sales came in at $11.1 million, down from $12.649 million year-over-year.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) gained 11.5% to $3.2991.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) rose 11.2% to $8.72 following Q3 results.
- McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) climbed 10.3% to $0.8311.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) gained 11.4% to $16.74.
- Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) climbed 9.9% to $37.45 following Q3 results.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) gained 9.7% to $3.38.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) gained 9.5% to $79.82.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares rose 9.4% to $1.15 after the company announced it received the official minutes from the Breakthrough Therapy Type B Clinical Guidance meeting with the FDA for Tonmya. The minutes are consistent with guidance received at the meeting.
- Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) rose 8.1% to $18.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) gained 8% to $3.66.
- FinVolution Group (NYSE: PPDF) rose 7.5% to $2.6450 after gaining 5.13% on Tuesday.
- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) shares rose 4.1% to $39.50 after the company forecast FY20 sales growth in the upper half of its 3-5% long term guidance range.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) shares dipped 35.3% to $6.91 after Passport Health, which is owned by the company, was left out of large Medicaid contracts in Kentucky.
- Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) dropped 18.7% to $25.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) declined 16.3% to $7.87 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock at $7.50 per share.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) dropped 12.7% to $4.19.
- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) dipped 9.8% to $6.20 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) fell 6.8% to $1.92.
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) shares declined 6.6% to $148.83. Veeva Systems reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) dipped 6.5% to $7.63.
- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) fell 4.7% to $168.43 after the company expected a decline in agricultural and construction sales for FY20.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.