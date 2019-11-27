How Winter Storm Dorothy Could Chill Your Holiday Travel Plans

A record number of Americans will hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, but Mother Nature won’t make it easy. Winter Storm Dorothy will bury states from Utah to Michigan between Monday night and Wednesday, the storm will bring more than a foot of snow in some areas.

The weather has already caused delays at Denver International Airport, where more than 450 flights have been cancelled. Denver is expected to get 16 inches, making Dorothy its biggest snowstorm in three years.

Dorothy could affect additional flights at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport and other regional airports.

Ground travelers have also been stranded by the snow. Some bus routes have canceled trips into or out of the affected region. Colorado and Wyoming closed 500 miles of road on I-70, I-76 and I-80. Interstate 25 is also expected to be affected. The AP reported that the strong winds even flipped a semi.

As of yet, snow is expected to miss Chicago and Milwaukee but should strike Denver, Cheyenne, Minneapolis and Sioux City. The Weather Channel advises residents to avoid venturing into the storm.

What To Know About Winter Storm Dorothy

Apart from the safety impacts, snowstorms like Dorothy are generally bad news for local economies. They isolate consumers and delay transactions for airlines, gas stations, and supply chain and delivery businesses. They also trigger a rise in claims for insurance companies.

But if you’re looking to make lemons out of lemonade, hotels, health care, and home and heat stocks are decent plays. Winter storms create business for vendors providing temporary lodging, home repairs, heating and electric, and cold and flu supplies.

