19 Essential Gift Ideas For Everyone On Your Holiday Shopping List

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2019 3:00pm
To celebrate Black Friday, here is a list of Benzinga's 19 favorite gift ideas and some Black Friday week deals for your loved ones...or just yourself.

Electronics

  • Philips 65 inch Class 4K Android Smart TV for $278 at Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT).
  • PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Fortnite Neo Versa gaming console bundle for $199.99 at Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS). Shoppers will also get back $60 in Kohl's cash for a future purchase.
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 with 4GB memory and 128GB SSD for $599 at Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY).
  • For those who truly believe bigger is better, LG 82 inch Class 8-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV at Sam's Club for $1,599. Shoppers will also get back a $150 gift card for a future purchase.
  • Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) Beam Smart Soundbar Shadow Edition for $299 at Sam's Club.

For The Home And Kitchen

  • iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum for $244 at Walmart.
  • 15 pound Weighted Blanket for $39.98 at Sam's Club.
  • J.A. Henckels Capri Granitium three-piece Aluminum Fry Pans for $59.99 at Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST).
  • Instant Pot six quart Duo for $49 at Walmart.

For The Kids

To Splurge On Yourself

  • "Pieces of Gold" set of American Wagyu steaks (BMS rating of nine to 12) for $299 at Snake River Farms.
  • Samsung Galaxy Active 2 Smartwatch for $219.99 at Costco.
  • Hugo Boss and Emporio Armani watches for $147 to $177 at Macy's Inc (NYSE: M).
  • Travel deals will go live at Expedia's (NASDAQ: EXPE) website Nov. 29 at 9 a.m.
  • Weber Genesis II SE-410 Natural GAs Freestanding Grill 4 Burners for $699 at Ace Hardware.
  • James Bond themed Aston Martin DBS Superleggera for $700,007 from Neiman Marcus (hey, we can fantasize a bit) and comes with a free Omega watch.

Related Links:

Black Friday For Gamers: The Biggest Video Game Deals This Holiday Season

Roku Analyst Breaks Down What Black Friday Deals Mean For The Stock

