19 Essential Gift Ideas For Everyone On Your Holiday Shopping List
To celebrate Black Friday, here is a list of Benzinga's 19 favorite gift ideas and some Black Friday week deals for your loved ones...or just yourself.
Electronics
- Philips 65 inch Class 4K Android Smart TV for $278 at Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT).
- PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Fortnite Neo Versa gaming console bundle for $199.99 at Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS). Shoppers will also get back $60 in Kohl's cash for a future purchase.
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 with 4GB memory and 128GB SSD for $599 at Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY).
- For those who truly believe bigger is better, LG 82 inch Class 8-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV at Sam's Club for $1,599. Shoppers will also get back a $150 gift card for a future purchase.
- Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) Beam Smart Soundbar Shadow Edition for $299 at Sam's Club.
For The Home And Kitchen
- iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum for $244 at Walmart.
- 15 pound Weighted Blanket for $39.98 at Sam's Club.
- J.A. Henckels Capri Granitium three-piece Aluminum Fry Pans for $59.99 at Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST).
- Instant Pot six quart Duo for $49 at Walmart.
For The Kids
- L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise with 14 Dolls & 70+ Surprises for $119.99 at Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT).
- Up to 35% off a selection of "Paw Patrol" toys on Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN).
- Lego "Star Wars" Advent Calendar for $39.99 from Lego Online.
- Frozen "Let It Go" Pillow for $36 at Pottery Barn Kids.
To Splurge On Yourself
- "Pieces of Gold" set of American Wagyu steaks (BMS rating of nine to 12) for $299 at Snake River Farms.
- Samsung Galaxy Active 2 Smartwatch for $219.99 at Costco.
- Hugo Boss and Emporio Armani watches for $147 to $177 at Macy's Inc (NYSE: M).
- Travel deals will go live at Expedia's (NASDAQ: EXPE) website Nov. 29 at 9 a.m.
- Weber Genesis II SE-410 Natural GAs Freestanding Grill 4 Burners for $699 at Ace Hardware.
- James Bond themed Aston Martin DBS Superleggera for $700,007 from Neiman Marcus (hey, we can fantasize a bit) and comes with a free Omega watch.
