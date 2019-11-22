41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares climbed 50.7% to $6.90. The company reported topline data for its ocular bandage gel eye drop. The data showed the company's drop was superior to the current standard-of-career.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) shares rose 31.9% to $4.47. Stage Stores shares surged 52% on Thursday after the company reported Q3 results.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares surged 19.4% to $4.13.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares rose 18.1% to $2.55. The company’s CEO reported buy of 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.20 in Form 4.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) gained 17.6% to $29.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates and raised its FY20 comps guidance from 1-2% to 4-6%.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) gained 17.1% to $2.54.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) climbed 16.7% to $18.90.
- Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) shares rose 16.7% to $26.03 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) gained 12.5% to $2.9250.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) rose 11.8% to $0.2280.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) climbed 11.6% to $4.99.
- Ooma Inc (NYSE: OOMA) shares rose 9.6% to $12.22 after reporting a third quarter earnings beat. The company also issued strong Q4 and FY20 earnings guidance.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares rose 9.1% to $12.43 after the company received €8.5 Million in grants and non-dilutive funding by the Walloon Region.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares rose 9% to $37.40 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also raised the lower end of FY19 EPS guidance.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) gained 8.7% to $86.25.
- Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) shares surged 8.6% to $40.45 after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose 8.3% to $137.36 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised FY20 sales guidance.
- StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) gained 8.2% to $37.18 after the company reported Q3 sales results up from last year.
- i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) shares jumped 7.8% to $24.04 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) gained 7.6% to $6.67.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) rose 5.7% to $17.04.
Losers
- Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares dropped 42% to $0.3450 after the company announced a public offering with no size disclosed.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares declined 35.1% to $3.78 following report company that the damage award against Apple has been vacated upon appeal.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) fell 28.2% to $5.49. Danaos priced offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at $6.00 per share.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) shares fell 24.5% to $1.6999. Arcimoto priced its 5 million share common stock offering at $1.80 per share.
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) fell 21.4% to $4.7701. Organogenesis priced an underwritten public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, at $5.00 per share.
- Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) fell 18% to $16.27 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) dipped 16.4% to $2.30.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 14.2% to $2.18.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) tumbled 14.2% to $0.2892 on continued downward momentum since November 20th where the stock increased roughly 110% after the company announced positive Phase 3 data.
- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) fell 12.7% to $8.66.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) dipped 12.1% to $25.42.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) dropped 11.7% to $2.755.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares fell 11.1% to $41.50 on continued downward momentum after te company presented at the Cannacord Genuity MedTech & Diagnostics Forum.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) dipped 10% to $2.7899.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares declined 9.8% to $18.31. Constellation Brands earlier said it does not plan to make additional cash contributions to the company beyond the exercise of warrants, as it believes Canopy is 'adequately capitalized.'
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) fell 9.1% to $6.62.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) dipped 9.1% to $7.67.
- Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) dropped 8% to $2.19. The company earlier announced EVP and CFO Joseph Lower will leave in Q1.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) fell 6.3% to $38.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued Q3 comps up 5.7% from last year.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 6% to $333.52 after it was reported Panasonic will not make batteries for the company in China.
