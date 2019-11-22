Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2019 1:05pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares climbed 50.7% to $6.90. The company reported topline data for its ocular bandage gel eye drop. The data showed the company's drop was superior to the current standard-of-career.
  • Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) shares rose 31.9% to $4.47. Stage Stores shares surged 52% on Thursday after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares surged 19.4% to $4.13.
  • HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares rose 18.1% to $2.55. The company’s CEO reported buy of 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.20 in Form 4.
  • Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) gained 17.6% to $29.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates and raised its FY20 comps guidance from 1-2% to 4-6%.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) gained 17.1% to $2.54.
  • GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) climbed 16.7% to $18.90.
  • Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) shares rose 16.7% to $26.03 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
  • Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) gained 12.5% to $2.9250.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) rose 11.8% to $0.2280.
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) climbed 11.6% to $4.99.
  • Ooma Inc (NYSE: OOMA) shares rose 9.6% to $12.22 after reporting a third quarter earnings beat. The company also issued strong Q4 and FY20 earnings guidance.
  • Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares rose 9.1% to $12.43 after the company received €8.5 Million in grants and non-dilutive funding by the Walloon Region.
  • Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares rose 9% to $37.40 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also raised the lower end of FY19 EPS guidance.
  • Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) gained 8.7% to $86.25.
  • Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) shares surged 8.6% to $40.45 after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
  • Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) rose 8.3% to $137.36 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised FY20 sales guidance.
  • StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) gained 8.2% to $37.18 after the company reported Q3 sales results up from last year.
  • i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) shares jumped 7.8% to $24.04 following upbeat Q4 results.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) gained 7.6% to $6.67.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) rose 5.7% to $17.04.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Helius Medical Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HSDT) shares dropped 42% to $0.3450 after the company announced a public offering with no size disclosed.
  • VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares declined 35.1% to $3.78 following report company that the damage award against Apple has been vacated upon appeal.
  • Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) fell 28.2% to $5.49. Danaos priced offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at $6.00 per share.
  • Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) shares fell 24.5% to $1.6999. Arcimoto priced its 5 million share common stock offering at $1.80 per share.
  • Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) fell 21.4% to $4.7701. Organogenesis priced an underwritten public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock, at $5.00 per share.
  • Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) fell 18% to $16.27 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) dipped 16.4% to $2.30.
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 14.2% to $2.18.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) tumbled 14.2% to $0.2892 on continued downward momentum since November 20th where the stock increased roughly 110% after the company announced positive Phase 3 data.
  • Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: VIOT) fell 12.7% to $8.66.
  • Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) dipped 12.1% to $25.42.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) dropped 11.7% to $2.755.
  • InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) shares fell 11.1% to $41.50 on continued downward momentum after te company presented at the Cannacord Genuity MedTech & Diagnostics Forum.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) dipped 10% to $2.7899.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares declined 9.8% to $18.31. Constellation Brands earlier said it does not plan to make additional cash contributions to the company beyond the exercise of warrants, as it believes Canopy is 'adequately capitalized.'
  • Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) fell 9.1% to $6.62.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) dipped 9.1% to $7.67.
  • Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) dropped 8% to $2.19. The company earlier announced EVP and CFO Joseph Lower will leave in Q1.
  • Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) fell 6.3% to $38.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued Q3 comps up 5.7% from last year.
  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 6% to $333.52 after it was reported Panasonic will not make batteries for the company in China.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKBA + ACB)

19 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 21, 2019
45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Cannabis Short Sellers Down $272M Following Canopy Growth Upgrade
22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Mid-Day Market Update: Hibbett Sports Jumps Following Upbeat Q3 Results; Danaos Shares Plunge

Ray Dalio Weighs In On Report That Bridgewater Bet $1.5B On Market Drop