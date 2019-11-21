Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday's morning session, 127 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) .

. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Quantum Medical Transport (OTC: DRWN) .

. AdvanSix (NYSE: ASIX) shares actually gained 9900.0%, rebounding after it reached its 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) shares fell to $24.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.29%.

