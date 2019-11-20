13 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) stock moved upwards by 41.0% to $0.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) stock surged 15.1% to $0.61. The market cap stands at $18.0 million.
- Myovant Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: MYOV) shares surged 13.0% to $14.70. The market cap stands at $489.3 million. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
- Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) stock rose 6.3% to $16.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENDP) stock surged 5.6% to $4.70. The market cap seems to be at $1.0 billion.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on October 22, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
- Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) stock increased by 1.5% to $6.80. The market cap seems to be at $3.6 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.
- OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) stock rose 1.3% to $2.35. The market cap seems to be at $710.5 million.
Losers
- Phio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares decreased by 15.1% to $0.11 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $5.7 million.
- Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRN) stock plummeted 6.2% to $21.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on November 20, is at Underperform, with a price target of $7.00.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock declined 5.3% to $0.37. The market cap seems to be at $6.1 million.
- Fresenius Medical Care, Inc. (NYSE: FMS) shares plummeted 1.2% to $36.66. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on October 23, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Novo Nordisk, Inc. (NYSE: NVO) stock plummeted 1.0% to $56.45. According to the most recent rating by Barclays, on November 18, the current rating is at Overweight.
