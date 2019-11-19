72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares climbed 443% to close at $96.00 on Monday after the company announced its phase 2 trial of KarXT in patients with schizophrenia met its primary endpoint.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) shares gained 29.8% to close at $0.6632 after the company announced its NovaSight daily vitamin will launch on Amazon.com.
- Standard Diversified Inc. (NYSE: SDI) climbed 27.6% to close at $13.90 after the company announced plans to pursue a corporate reorganization with its subsidiary Turning Point Brands.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) gained 27.2% to close at $4.9870.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) climbed 24.9% to close at $3.21.
- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) shares gained 23.7% to close at $3.0435.
- CorMedix, Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) rose 21.2% to close at $6.74.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) shares surged 18.3% to close at $4.40.
- Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) gained 18.2% to close at $55.02.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) gained 17.7% to close at $27.56.
- Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) shares rose 16.5% to close at $36.49.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) rose 15.3% to close at $4.68.
- GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE: GSB) gained 14.3% to close at $11.53. GlobalSCAPE reported a $3.35 per share special dividend, new $55 million credit facility and $5 million buyback program.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) surged 13.8% to close at $5.86.
- Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) climbed 13.4% to close at $4.8750.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) gained 13.1% to close at $6.65.
- The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) rose 12.8% to close at $58.65 after the company reported positive inclisiran data from a Phase 3 trial.
- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) gained 12.5% to close at $19.03.
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) rose 12.5% to close at $3.79.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) surged 12.3% to close at $16.75.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRA) rose 12.2% to close at $2.48.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) gained 12.1% to close at $4.62.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares rose 12% to close at $40.07 after the company announced a $300 million share buyback.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) surged 11.1% to close at $30.25
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) gained 10.8% to close at $21.39. Dicerna and Novo Nordisk entered into an agreement to discover and develop RNAi Therapies for liver-related cardio-metabolic diseases.
- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) rose 10.7% to close at $21.56.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) gained 10.7% to close at $7.06.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) rose 10.2% to close at $5.75.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) gained 10% to close at $44.50.
- Eros International plc (NYSE: EROS) surged 9.9% to close at $2.34 after the company announced a collaboration with YouTube Music in India. This collaboration will feature a special Eros Now subscription package for 99INR for 90 days.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 9.7% to close at $3.11.
- Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) climbed 9.7% to close at $3.06.
- Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CART) gained 9.5% to close at $12.45.
- Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO) rose 8.9% to close at $42.02. United Bankshares Inc announced plans to buy Carolina Financial in a deal valued at $1.1 billion.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) rose 8.2% to close at $2.90.
- MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) gained 8% to close at $28.20.
- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) climbed 7.6% to close at $5.11. H.C. Wainwright maintained Alimera Sciences with a Buy and raised the price target from $1 to $15.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) shares rose 6.4% to close at $6.02 following Q3 results.
- InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) gained 5.6% to close at $52.23.
Losers
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares dropped 40.1% to close at $8.03 on Monday.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares dipped 27% to close at $0.1388 on Monday after the company priced $1 million stock offering at $0.10 per share.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) fell 21.1% to close at $5.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results and lowered its sales guidance. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance of RMB4 billion below analyst estimate RMB9 Billion.
- Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) fell 20.2% to close at $178.09.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares fell 18.5% to close at $4.20.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 16.5% to close at $2.28 after falling 17.02% on Friday.
- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ: CCMP) shares fell 15% to close at $132.59.
- Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ: WSG) fell 14.2% to close at $2.78 after reporting Q3 results.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) dipped 14.1% to close at $2.74.
- AeroCentury Corp (NYSE: ACY) fell 13.4% to close at $3.44.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNNA) dropped 12.8% to close at $0.1831 on continued momentum after the company announced the court approval of Chapter 11 bidding procedures.
- Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) fell 12.3% to close at $3.15.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) dipped 12.5% to close at $7.60.
- Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) tumbled 12.4% to close at $23.43.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) fell 12.3% to close at $5.21 after rising 56.32% on Friday.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) dropped 12.2% to close at $2.38.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) fell 12.1% to close at $20.57. Raymond James downgraded Health Insurance from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSKE) fell 12% to close at $2.76.
- Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) shares declined 11.8% to close at $5.23.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) fell 11% to close at $5.48.
- Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) dropped 10.6% to close at $3.78.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) dipped 10.3% to close at $2.19.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) dropped 10.2% to close at $2.81.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) fell 10.1% to close at $3.82.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) fell 10% to close at $2.06.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) shares tumbled 9.8% to close at $3.94 after Saudi Arabia's crude exports fell from 6.88 million to 6.67 million barrels per day in September indicating a lower demand for oil and gas.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) fell 9.8% to close at $2.03 after Saudi Arabia's crude exports fell from 6.88 million to 6.67 million barrels per day in September indicating a lower demand for oil and gas.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) tumbled 9.8% to close at $5.41.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) dropped 8.5% to close at $2.60.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) dropped 8.4% to close at $18.01.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares fell 8.4% to close at $2.83. Gulfport Energy suspended its buyback program.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares dropped 7.7% to close at $5.84. Shares of several oil & gas companies are trading lower after Saudi Arabia's crude exports fell from 6.88 million to 6.67 million barrels per day in September indicating a lower demand for oil and gas.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) fell 7% to close at $3.83.
