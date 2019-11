It's the What The Truck?!? power hour of freight from #FWLive Chicago featuring an all-star cast where Dooner and Chad interview JB Hunt's Shelley Simpson, project44's Jett McCandless, SAP's Franz Hero and Paige Wei-Cox, Redwood Logistics' Mark Yeager, FreightWaves Craig Fuller, and Krispy Kreme Donut Guy Jayson Gonzalez!

