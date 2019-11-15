5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock increased by 3.0% to $6.79 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares increased by 2.6% to $3.51. The market cap seems to be at $632.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on November 11, the current rating is at Buy.
- Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) shares rose 0.6% to $369.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.1 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on November 04, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $353.00.
Losers
