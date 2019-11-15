Market Overview

5 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2019 8:02am   Comments
Gainers

  • Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock increased by 3.0% to $6.79 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on November 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares increased by 2.6% to $3.51. The market cap seems to be at $632.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Roth Capital, on November 11, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) shares rose 0.6% to $369.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.1 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on November 04, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $353.00.

 

Losers

  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) stock fell 6.7% to $0.83 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $46.1 million.
  • Astrotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares plummeted 0.6% to $1.70. The market cap seems to be at $9.1 million.

