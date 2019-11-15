35 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares rose 93.2% to $0.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results up from last year.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares rose 29.7% to $3.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) rose 20.5% to $9.01 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares rose 17.5% to $7.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) shares rose 15.6% to $14.00 in pre-market trading.
- Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) shares rose 14.2% to $17.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) rose 13.6% to $1.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) rose 12.8% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after falling 5.34% on Thursday.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) rose 9.6% to $2.51 in pre-market trading.
- Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 8.7% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 EPS results up from last year.
- RH (NYSE: RH) rose 7.6% to $188.47 in pre-market trading after Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway revealed a new stake in the company. A new filing with the SEC at the end of the third quarter showed Berkshire Hathaway owned 1.2 million shares of Restoration Hardware.
- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) rose 5.9% to $207.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced BRUKINSA received FDA approval as a treatment for mantle cell lymphoma in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) rose 5.6% to $7.50 in pre-market trading.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) rose 5.3% to $60.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) rose 4.9% to $35.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) shares rose 4.6% to $40.26 in pre-market trading after Barclays upgraded the company's stock from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $27 to $51.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) rose 4.2% to $12.55 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.70% on Thursday.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NYSE: REDU) rose 3.6% to $7.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE: CHMI) rose 3.5% to $14.75 in pre-market trading.
- Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) shares rose 3.4% to $203.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced BRUKINSA received FDA approval as a treatment for mantle cell lymphoma in adult patients who have received at least one prior therapy.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) fell 28.6% to $1.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced that the FDA extension of the Twiria NDA review period from Nov 16, 2019, to Feb 16, 2020.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) fell 11.8% to $0.16 in pre-market trading despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) fell 8.5% to $3.01 in the pre-market trading session following Q3 results. Aurora Cannabis reported first-quarter sales of CA$70.8 million ($53.4 million) Thursday, down from CA$94.6 million in the fourth quarter. The cannabis company posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of CA$39.7 million, higher than its CA$26.6 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2019, excluding the impact of the CA$14.9 million out-of-period adjustments recognized in the previous quarter.
- IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 7.8% to $0.24 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) shares fell 6.7% to $24.89 in pre-market trading after analysts from Credit Suisse and Guggenheim Securities downgraded the company's stock to Neutral and lowered the price target.
- LINE Corporation (NYSE: LN) fell 5.2% to $48.00 in pre-market trading.
- Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB) fell 4.8% to $104.00 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) fell 4.8% to $3.20 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.53% on Thursday.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) shares fell 4% to $20.15 in pre-market trading.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) shares fell 3.7% to $3.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) fell 3.8% to $63.06 in pre-market trading after the company issued FY20 sales guidance on the lower end of analyst estimates.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) fell 3.1% to $2.89 in pre-market trading after surging 14.62% on Thursday.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE: NGVC) fell 3.1% to $8.99. Natural Grocers reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views.
- Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND) shares fell 3.1% to $44.00 in pre-market trading.
- Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) shares fell 2.9% to $28.13 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.