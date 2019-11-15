70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares jumped 68.8% to close at $0.27 on Thursday after the company announced that Nasdaq granted the company's request for continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market.
- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) gained 27.1% to close at $0.3050
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) rose 24.6% to close at $11.80.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) shares gained 23.6% to close at $8.13.
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) shares gained 23.5% to close at $15.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) gained 23.5% to close at $5.68 following Q3 results.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) climbed 17% to close at $11.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) shares rose 15.4% to close at $16.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS.
- Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) gained 14.9% to close at $24.97 following upbeat Q4 results.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 14.6% to close at $2.98.
- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) gained 14.6% to close at $13.12.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) shares jumped 14.2% to close at $77.41 after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results up from last year.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) climbed 14.1% to close at $3.65. Equillium reported a $250 million mixed securities offering.
- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) gained 13.9% to close at $18.54
- Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX) rose 13.6% to close at $28.96 after the company announced that the FDA approved its Sacral Neuromodulation System for urinary clinical indications.
- Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) shares rose 13.3% to close at $18.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) rose 12.9% to close at $23.14
- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) gained 12.8% to close at $12.54 following strong Q3 results.
- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) rose 12.2% to close at $2.75.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) climbed 12% to close at $5.90 on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results on November 8th. The stock has rallied roughly 40% since then.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) gained 12% to close at $4.31
- Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) gained 11.8% to close at $2.74. Exicure and Allergan reported a deal to discover and develop spherical nucleic acid-based treatments for hair loss disorders.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) rose 11.4% to close at $37.92.
- YayYo, Inc. (NASDAQ: YAYO) rose 11.3% to close at $3.95
- Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) gained 10.9% to close at $2.24 following strong quarterly results.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) jumped 10.7% to close at $43.01.
- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) rose 10.5% to close at $3.36 after the company declared a special cash dividend of $0.1714 per ordinary share.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) gained 10.4% to close at $27.04.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) climbed 10.3% to close at $13.33.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares gained 10.2% to close at $2.38.
- Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) rose 10.1% to close at $3.92 after the company reported the pricing 26 million share public offering of common stock at $3.40 per share.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) shares rose 9.1% to close at $2.41.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) surged 6.2% to close at $15.35.
Losers
- Contura Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) shares dipped 48.6% to close at $9.38 on Thursday after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
- TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TKKS) fell 42.2% to close at $5.90.
- Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) fell 45.5% to close at $0.6270 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) dropped 41.6% to close at $0.40 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants.
- The McClatchy Company (NYSE: MNI) fell 38.6% to close at $1.40.
- LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ: LIQT) fell 34% to close at $4.68 after the company announced Q3 results.
- Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ: RBBN) fell 25.9% to close at $3.00 after the company announced plans to acquire ECI Telecom Group for $324 million and announced CEO departure.
- Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) dropped 22.1% to close at $1.80.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) shares declined 19.9% to close at $7.88 following Q3 results.
- SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) fell 18.8% to close at $3.00 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) fell 18.6% to close at $11.11 after the company priced its 2.3 million share public offering of common stock at $11.25 per share.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares fell 18.6% to close at $4.73 after reporting Q3 results.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares tumbled 18.2% to close at $2.21.
- Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) shares fell 17.7% to close at $43.44 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) dropped 15.9% to close at $12.13.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) fell 15.7% to close at $2.04.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) fell 14.4% to close at $15.84 after the company reported Q2 results.
- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: CMT) dropped 14.1% to close at $2.92.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) fell 14.1% to close at $3.36 following Q3 results.
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) fell 14% to close at $12.07.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) fell 12.8% to close at $2.12.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) dropped 11.2% to close at $2.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) tumbled 11.2% to close at $2.31.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) dropped 10.8% to close at $2.64.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) fell 10.5% to close at $2.63.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) shares fell 10.2% to close at $3.36.
- Avita Medical Limited (NASDAQ: RCEL) shares declined 10.1% to close at $8.18.
- Linx S.A. (NYSE: LINX) dropped 10.1% to close at $7.10.
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) fell 9.8% to close at $32.83.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) dropped 9.7% to close at $3.26 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares fell 9.5% to close at $0.2444 after the company announced a common stock offering.
- Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) fell 7.7% to close at $125.20 following Q3 results.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) fell 7.3% to close at $44.91. Cisco reported upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued second-quarter guidance.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) dipped 7.2% to close at $4.50.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) fell 5.5% to close at $5.00 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares dipped 5.5% to close at $2.23.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) fell 5.1% to close at $2.64.
