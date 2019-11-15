Market Overview

70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2019 5:29am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares jumped 68.8% to close at $0.27 on Thursday after the company announced that Nasdaq granted the company's request for continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market.
  • Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM) gained 27.1% to close at $0.3050
  • Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) rose 24.6% to close at $11.80.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) shares gained 23.6% to close at $8.13.
  • International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) shares gained 23.5% to close at $15.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) gained 23.5% to close at $5.68 following Q3 results.
  • Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) climbed 17% to close at $11.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) shares rose 15.4% to close at $16.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS.
  • Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) gained 14.9% to close at $24.97 following upbeat Q4 results.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 14.6% to close at $2.98.
  • XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) gained 14.6% to close at $13.12.
  • Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) shares jumped 14.2% to close at $77.41 after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results up from last year.
  • Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) climbed 14.1% to close at $3.65. Equillium reported a $250 million mixed securities offering.
  • The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) gained 13.9% to close at $18.54
  • Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX) rose 13.6% to close at $28.96 after the company announced that the FDA approved its Sacral Neuromodulation System for urinary clinical indications.
  • Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) shares rose 13.3% to close at $18.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 and FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) rose 12.9% to close at $23.14
  • Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) gained 12.8% to close at $12.54 following strong Q3 results.
  • Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) rose 12.2% to close at $2.75.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) climbed 12% to close at $5.90 on continued upward momentum after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results on November 8th. The stock has rallied roughly 40% since then.
  • Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) gained 12% to close at $4.31
  • Exicure Inc (NASDAQ: XCUR) gained 11.8% to close at $2.74. Exicure and Allergan reported a deal to discover and develop spherical nucleic acid-based treatments for hair loss disorders.
  • Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) rose 11.4% to close at $37.92.
  • YayYo, Inc. (NASDAQ: YAYO) rose 11.3% to close at $3.95
  • Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) gained 10.9% to close at $2.24 following strong quarterly results.
  • Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) jumped 10.7% to close at $43.01.
  • Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) rose 10.5% to close at $3.36 after the company declared a special cash dividend of $0.1714 per ordinary share.
  • Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) gained 10.4% to close at $27.04.
  • Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) climbed 10.3% to close at $13.33.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares gained 10.2% to close at $2.38.
  • Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) rose 10.1% to close at $3.92 after the company reported the pricing 26 million share public offering of common stock at $3.40 per share.
  • Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) shares rose 9.1% to close at $2.41.
  • Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) surged 6.2% to close at $15.35.

Losers

  • Contura Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) shares dipped 48.6% to close at $9.38 on Thursday after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
  • TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TKKS) fell 42.2% to close at $5.90.
  • Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) fell 45.5% to close at $0.6270 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) dropped 41.6% to close at $0.40 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants.
  • The McClatchy Company (NYSE: MNI) fell 38.6% to close at $1.40.
  • LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ: LIQT) fell 34% to close at $4.68 after the company announced Q3 results.
  • Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ: RBBN) fell 25.9% to close at $3.00 after the company announced plans to acquire ECI Telecom Group for $324 million and announced CEO departure.
  • Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) dropped 22.1% to close at $1.80.
  • Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) shares declined 19.9% to close at $7.88 following Q3 results.
  • SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) fell 18.8% to close at $3.00 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) fell 18.6% to close at $11.11 after the company priced its 2.3 million share public offering of common stock at $11.25 per share.
  • Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) shares fell 18.6% to close at $4.73 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares tumbled 18.2% to close at $2.21.
  • Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) shares fell 17.7% to close at $43.44 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) dropped 15.9% to close at $12.13.
  • Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) fell 15.7% to close at $2.04.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) fell 14.4% to close at $15.84 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: CMT) dropped 14.1% to close at $2.92.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) fell 14.1% to close at $3.36 following Q3 results.
  • Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) fell 14% to close at $12.07.
  • Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) fell 12.8% to close at $2.12.
  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) dropped 11.2% to close at $2.21 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) tumbled 11.2% to close at $2.31.
  • Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) dropped 10.8% to close at $2.64.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) fell 10.5% to close at $2.63.
  • cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) shares fell 10.2% to close at $3.36.
  • Avita Medical Limited (NASDAQ: RCEL) shares declined 10.1% to close at $8.18.
  • Linx S.A. (NYSE: LINX) dropped 10.1% to close at $7.10.
  • Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) fell 9.8% to close at $32.83.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) dropped 9.7% to close at $3.26 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares fell 9.5% to close at $0.2444 after the company announced a common stock offering.
  • Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) fell 7.7% to close at $125.20 following Q3 results.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) fell 7.3% to close at $44.91. Cisco reported upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued second-quarter guidance.
  • EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) dipped 7.2% to close at $4.50.
  • 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) fell 5.5% to close at $5.00 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares dipped 5.5% to close at $2.23.
  • Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) fell 5.1% to close at $2.64.

