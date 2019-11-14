Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday morning, 131 companies achieved new lows for the year.
Interesting Facts:
- Rogers Communications (OTC: RCIAF) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Minerco (OTC: MINE)
- SOL Global Investments (OTC: SOLCF)'s stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 36.57% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:
- Rogers Communications (OTC: RCIAF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $47.93 to begin trading.
- Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares moved down 0.56% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $95.25 to begin trading.
- Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) stock moved down 0.31% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.41 to open trading.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $16.37 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.85% on the day.
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.39 today morning. The stock traded down 7.56% over the session.
- ServiceMaster Global (NYSE: SERV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $33.87, and later moved down 0.59% over the session.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares set a new yearly low of $6.96 this morning. The stock was down 3.99% on the session.
- Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.85 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
- Intelsat (NYSE: I) shares set a new yearly low of $12.99 this morning. The stock was down 19.65% on the session.
- EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) stock hit a yearly low of $5.34 this morning. The stock was down 1.65% for the day.
- AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) stock set a new 52-week low of $39.14 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 1.75%.
- Vonage Holdings (NYSE: VG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.79 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.06% on the day.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock hit a yearly low of $20.18 this morning. The stock was down 2.05% for the day.
- The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) shares set a new yearly low of $14.48 this morning. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.
- Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) shares moved up 1.36% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.68 to begin trading.
- Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.24 to open trading.
- trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares fell to $2.54 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.15%.
- GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) shares hit a yearly low of $9.77 today morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.
- GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) stock hit $17.22 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- Largo Resources (OTC: LGORF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.86 today morning. The stock was down 3.91% on the session.
- ProPetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $7.10, and later moved up 5.59% over the session.
- Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.31 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.02%.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) stock hit a yearly low of $1.94 this morning. The stock was down 6.55% for the day.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.42 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.37% over the rest of the day.
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.68, and later moved up 1.73% over the session.
- Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.40 on Thursday. The stock was down 10.42% for the day.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.77 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.13%.
- Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ: RBBN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.02 on Thursday. The stock was down 14.94% for the day.
- Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) shares were down 28.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $13.89.
- Canopy Rivers (OTC: CNPOF) shares were down 13.48% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.98.
- ObsEva (NASDAQ: OBSV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.64, and later moved down 1.49% over the session.
- McDermott International (NYSE: MDR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.82 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.16% on the session.
- TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) stock hit a yearly low of $2.74 this morning. The stock was up 2.22% for the day.
- Flower One Hldgs (OTC: FLOOF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.66 today morning. The stock was up 2.13% on the session.
- CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.26 today morning. The stock traded up 0.85% over the session.
- Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.43 this morning. The stock was down 8.91% for the day.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.98 today morning. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares moved down 11.56% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.40 to begin trading.
- Athabasca Oil (OTC: ATHOF) shares fell to $0.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares hit a yearly low of $2.27 today morning. The stock was down 3.61% on the session.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.73 today morning. The stock was down 39.45% on the session.
- Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.55 today morning. The stock was down 2.22% on the session.
- AirBoss of America (OTC: ABSSF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.65% for the day.
- 5N Plus (OTC: FPLSF) stock hit a yearly low of $1.51 this morning. The stock was down 0.66% for the day.
- Calfrac Well Services (OTC: CFWFF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.82 today morning. The stock was down 0.76% on the session.
- Red Lion Hotels (NYSE: RLH) stock moved down 3.71% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.53 to open trading.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.25% for the day.
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ: AXLA) stock moved down 5.74% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.38 to open trading.
- Hi-Crush (NYSE: HCR) shares were down 7.52% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.89.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares hit a yearly low of $9.05 today morning. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CEMI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.71% on the day.
- Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.61 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) shares hit a yearly low of $9.53 today morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.
- Avicanna (OTC: AVCNF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.31 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) stock hit a yearly low of $2.03 this morning. The stock was down 15.64% for the day.
- Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.97 today morning. The stock was down 1.27% on the session.
- Pacific Coast Oil (NYSE: ROYT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 70.09%.
- Arctic Glacier Income (OTC: AGUNF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading. The stock was up 6.67% on the session.
- Lipocine (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.42 this morning. The stock was down 38.59% on the session.
- Delta 9 Cannabis (OTC: VRNDF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.39. Shares then traded up 3.12%.
- NexOptic Technology (OTC: NXOPF) stock moved down 7.88% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.22 to open trading.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SXTC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.86. Shares then traded down 5.57%.
- Westleaf (OTC: WSLFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.18 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.5% on the session.
- SOL Global Investments (OTC: SOLCF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.28 this morning. The stock was down 11.25% for the day.
- Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ: EVK) shares hit a yearly low of $2.17 today morning. The stock was down 5.65% on the session.
- VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN) stock hit $0.36 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 63.55% over the course of the day.
- Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.15 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.38% for the day.
- Squire Mining (OTC: SQRMF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.10 today morning. The stock traded down 65.77% over the session.
- Terra Tech (OTC: TRTC) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 11.39%.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.33 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.55% for the day.
- Centaurus Diamond (OTC: CTDT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UMRX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.01, and later moved down 3.77% over the session.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ: GRNQ) stock hit a yearly low of $0.62 this morning. The stock was down 8.94% for the day.
- Touchstone Exploration (OTC: PBEGF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 20.24% for the day.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares set a new yearly low of $2.80 this morning. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.
- Nutritional High Intl (OTC: SPLIF) stock moved up 3.08% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to open trading.
- Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA) shares set a new yearly low of $0.73 this morning. The stock was down 1.38% on the session.
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC: NXGWF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.10, and later moved up 5.98% over the session.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.22 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.92% over the rest of the day.
- Verde AgriTech (OTC: AMHPF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Thursday. The stock was down 21.97% for the day.
- Hemp Naturals (OTC: HPMM) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.03 today morning. The stock traded down 10.71% over the session.
- Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) shares fell to $1.69 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.53%.
- CynergisTek (AMEX: CTEK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $2.56, and later moved down 5.23% over the session.
- Weekend Unlimited (OTC: WKULF) shares fell to $0.03 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 27.58%.
- Target Group (OTC: CBDY) shares moved down 0.45% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading.
- True Leaf Brands (OTC: TRLFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.
- GB Sciences (OTC: GBLX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 8.91% on the session.
- Westell Technologies (NASDAQ: WSTL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Thursday morning, later moving down 26.14% over the rest of the day.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.53 this morning. The stock was down 10.87% on the session.
- Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: ZN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.20 today morning. The stock was down 6.56% on the session.
- Kalytera Therapeutics (OTC: KALTF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was up 36.57% for the day.
- Hermitage Offshore (NYSE: PSV) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.66 today morning. The stock traded down 2.39% over the session.
- Cryptologic (OTC: VGGOF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
- Integrated Cannabis (OTC: ICNAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.14, and later moved up 1.43% over the session.
- Micron Waste Technologies (OTC: MICWF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.09. Shares then traded down 13.59%.
- School Specialty (OTC: SCOO) stock hit $1.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.19% over the course of the day.
- Check-Cap (NASDAQ: CHEK) stock hit $1.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.18% over the course of the day.
- Spectra7 Microsystems (OTC: SPVNF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- ALR Technologies (OTC: ALRT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 13.33%.
- Hugoton Royalty (OTC: HGTXU) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.18 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.45%.
- Trimax (OTC: TMXN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.00064 on Thursday morning, later moving down 25.0% over the rest of the day.
- Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ: EARS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.36 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.16% on the session.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) stock moved down 0.33% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.32 to open trading.
- Avalon Holdings (AMEX: AWX) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.08 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 14.58%.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ: STAF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.66. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- BlueBird Battery Metals (OTC: BBBMF) stock moved down 4.76% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to open trading.
- American Lithium Minerals (OTC: AMLM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday. The stock was up 29.0% for the day.
- Tengasco (AMEX: TGC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.52. Shares then traded down 5.45%.
- Jupiter Gold (OTC: JUPGF) shares were down 5.88% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.50.
- Strikepoint Gold (OTC: STKXF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.03 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.21 to begin trading. The stock was down 18.15% on the session.
- OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.96% for the day.
- Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.29 today morning. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DFFN) stock moved down 1.61% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.24 to open trading.
- HQ Global Education (OTC: HQGE) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0002 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 25.0%.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RTTR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.23 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.93% on the session.
- BioSolar (OTC: BSRC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 2.6%.
- Superconductor Tech (NASDAQ: SCON) stock hit $0.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.5% over the course of the day.
- LiCo Energy Metals (OTC: WCTXF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 7.0% over the session.
- Pura Naturals (OTC: PNAT) shares were down 20.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000225.
- Plaintree Systems (OTC: PTEEF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading.
- Sunshine Biopharma (OTC: SBFM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.0005. Shares then traded down 16.67%.
- Indoor Harvest (OTC: INQD) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0016 today morning. The stock was up 29.41% on the session.
- Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Monster Arts (OTC: APPZ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%.
- World Moto (OTC: FARE) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Premier Biomedical (OTC: BIEI) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0007 this morning. The stock was down 10.0% for the day.
- Eventure Interactive (OTC: EVTI) shares were down 98.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
- CirTran (OTC: CIRX) shares moved down 40.34% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading.
- Elite Group (OTC: ELTZ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.
- Minerco (OTC: MINE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!
