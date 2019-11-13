Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday morning, 132 companies achieved new lows for the year.
Facts of Interest:
- The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY).
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was South American Gold (OTC: SAGD).
- Centric Brands (NASDAQ: CTRC)'s stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 23.16% after reaching a new 52-week low.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:
- Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) stock hit a yearly low of $38.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.
- Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) shares set a new yearly low of $11.33 this morning. The stock was down 4.44% on the session.
- MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.80 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.17% on the day.
- Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) shares fell to $17.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.11%.
- EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) shares hit a yearly low of $24.76 today morning. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.
- Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.30 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.8% on the day.
- ServiceMaster Global (NYSE: SERV) shares fell to $34.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.03%.
- Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $40.43, and later moved down 1.52% over the session.
- Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $41.81 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.
- Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) shares were up 0.1% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.63.
- Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE: PEB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.82 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.56% over the rest of the day.
- Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $11.05, and later moved down 1.89% over the session.
- Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.59 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.03% over the rest of the day.
- Maple Leaf Foods (OTC: MLFNF) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.55 today morning. The stock traded down 2.23% over the session.
- Chesapeake Energy (OTC: CHKVP) shares moved down 8.33% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $110.00 to begin trading.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) shares moved up 0.4% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.58 to begin trading.
- Taubman Centers (NYSE: TCO) shares set a new 52-week low of $34.56 today morning. The stock traded up 0.12% over the session.
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $58.70. Shares then traded down 9.58%.
- Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.
- Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.03 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.29%.
- AMC Entertainment Hldgs (NYSE: AMC) stock moved down 7.07% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.73 to open trading.
- Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.94%.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) shares fell to $4.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.8%.
- Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.73% over the rest of the day.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.69 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.04%.
- Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.88 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.31% over the rest of the day.
- Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares fell to $4.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.49%.
- Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) stock moved down 5.86% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.54 to open trading.
- Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.27 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.54%.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $7.81. Shares then traded up 3.3%.
- New Media Investment Gr (NYSE: NEWM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.78. Shares then traded down 4.7%.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) stock hit $1.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 24.42% over the course of the day.
- Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $7.95. Shares then traded down 1.12%.
- SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $5.01, and later moved down 3.85% over the session.
- Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.18, and later moved down 4.8% over the session.
- Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) shares moved down 3.37% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.56 to begin trading.
- Canopy Rivers (OTC: CNPOF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.03 to begin trading.
- CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.15 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.19%.
- Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) stock moved down 2.77% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.32 to open trading.
- Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) shares moved down 1.2% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.49 to begin trading.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) shares were down 24.74% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.48.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 12.29% over the rest of the day.
- Container Store Group (NYSE: TCS) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.68%.
- Falcon Oil & Gas (OTC: FOLGF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.65% for the day.
- Senseonics Holdings (AMEX: SENS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.80 this morning. The stock was down 15.84% for the day.
- BP Prudhoe Bay (NYSE: BPT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.27 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.68% for the day.
- Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.47% on the day.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.44 to begin trading. The stock was down 33.42% on the session.
- Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.50. Shares then traded down 1.19%.
- SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) shares fell to $4.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.29%.
- Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.42% over the rest of the day.
- FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.03, and later moved down 5.07% over the session.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACRX) stock hit $1.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.33% over the course of the day.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ: PME) stock hit $1.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.72% over the course of the day.
- Centric Brands (NASDAQ: CTRC) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.91 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Harborside (OTC: HSDEF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.74 today morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.
- Garrison Capital (NASDAQ: GARS) shares were down 10.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.02.
- Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.41 today morning. The stock traded down 0.49% over the session.
- Bonterra Energy (OTC: BNEFF) stock hit $2.31 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.46% over the course of the day.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares set a new yearly low of $1.79 this morning. The stock was down 8.65% on the session.
- North Dallas Bank & Trust (OTC: NODB) shares set a new yearly low of $80.00 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Yangarra Resources (OTC: YGRAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ: VSTM) stock hit $1.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.8% over the course of the day.
- Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA) stock hit $2.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.33% over the course of the day.
- RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) stock hit $2.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.5% over the course of the day.
- Twinlab Consolidated (OTC: TLCC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock was down 29.89% for the day.
- Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ: PT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was down 14.29% on the session.
- NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ: NTWK) shares were down 2.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.54.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ: PFMT) shares fell to $0.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.61%.
- Core Molding Technologies (AMEX: CMT) shares hit a yearly low of $5.55 today morning. The stock was down 6.78% on the session.
- Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MLNT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.20, and later moved down 39.32% over the session.
- Carbo Ceramics (NYSE: CRR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.41% on the session.
- FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.58. Shares then traded up 1.14%.
- Freedom Leaf (OTC: FRLF) shares moved up 5.82% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to begin trading.
- Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UMRX) shares hit a yearly low of $1.02 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ: KGJI) stock hit a yearly low of $1.49 this morning. The stock was down 7.64% for the day.
- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.95 today morning. The stock traded down 1.32% over the session.
- Celsion (NASDAQ: CLSN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.12. Shares then traded down 3.93%.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 10.65% over the rest of the day.
- Hemp Naturals (OTC: HPMM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.03. Shares then traded up 23.16%.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.76 to begin trading. The stock was down 22.46% on the session.
- Nuvectra (NASDAQ: NVTR) shares hit a yearly low of $0.35 today morning. The stock was down 79.03% on the session.
- ICC Intl Cannabis (OTC: WLDCF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 10.87%.
- GB Sciences (OTC: GBLX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded down 5.0% over the session.
- Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.77%.
- ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.29 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 18.77%.
- Lilis Energy (AMEX: LLEX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.19, and later moved down 5.25% over the session.
- Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares moved down 13.01% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.68 to begin trading.
- Micron Waste Technologies (OTC: MICWF) shares were down 3.95% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.10.
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 7.25% over the rest of the day.
- My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.
- Koios Beverage (OTC: KBEVF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was up 3.2% for the day.
- CannLabs (OTC: CANL) shares fell to $0.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.25%.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares were down 4.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.53.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares set a new yearly low of $2.86 this morning. The stock was down 3.65% on the session.
- Digirad (NASDAQ: DRAD) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.33%.
- GBLT (OTC: GBLTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.67% on the day.
- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.86 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.11% on the session.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ: STAF) stock moved down 25.2% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.80 to open trading.
- Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.76 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.
- Camino Minerals (OTC: CAMZF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 2.48% on the session.
- Chemistree Technology (OTC: CHMJF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.07, and later moved up 3.37% over the session.
- Summit Bank (OTC: SBKO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.4%.
- Arena Minerals (OTC: AMRZF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 22.29%.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.45% on the session.
- Seadrill Partners (OTC: SDLPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.61, and later moved down 6.14% over the session.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.06. Shares then traded down 11.06%.
- Lucky Minerals (OTC: LKMNF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 28.72% over the rest of the day.
- Surge Exploration (OTC: SURJF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.5% for the day.
- OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.14, and later moved down 5.69% over the session.
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) stock hit a yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.51 today morning. The stock was down 51.59% on the session.
- Agritek Holdings (OTC: AGTK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.67% over the rest of the day.
- One Step Vending (OTC: KOSK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.0041, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Latteno Food (OTC: LATF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.
- Stria Lithium (OTC: SRCAF) stock hit $0.0015 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- All For One Media (OTC: AFOM) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0013.
- Holloman Energy (OTC: HENC) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0017 to begin trading.
- Right On Brands (OTC: RTON) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Labor Smart (OTC: LTNC) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
- Dragon Life Science (OTC: NOHO) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.
- Ceres Ventures (OTC: CEVE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.003 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.23% on the session.
- Cache Elite (OTC: ILUS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.00088 on Wednesday. The stock was up 12.74% for the day.
- Vet Online Supply (OTC: VTNLD) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 22.56% for the day.
- Premier Biomedical (OTC: BIEI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0008 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 22.22% over the rest of the day.
- Optec International (OTC: OPTI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0021 to begin trading. The stock was up 2.27% on the session.
- Axiom (OTC: AXMM) shares were down 99.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
- Trustcash Holdings (OTC: TCHH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Advantego (OTC: ADGO) stock moved down 20.0% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0007 to open trading.
- Minerco (OTC: MINE) shares fell to $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.
- South American Gold (OTC: SAGD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.0008, and later moved down 20.0% over the session.
