Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, 132 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Facts of Interest:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) .

. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was South American Gold (OTC: SAGD) .

. Centric Brands (NASDAQ: CTRC) 's stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 23.16% after reaching a new 52-week low.

's stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 23.16% after reaching a new 52-week low.



Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) stock hit a yearly low of $38.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $38.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% for the day. Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) shares set a new yearly low of $11.33 this morning. The stock was down 4.44% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.33 this morning. The stock was down 4.44% on the session. MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.80 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.17% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.80 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.17% on the day. Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) shares fell to $17.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.11%.

shares fell to $17.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.11%. EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) shares hit a yearly low of $24.76 today morning. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $24.76 today morning. The stock was down 0.84% on the session. Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.30 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.8% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.30 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.8% on the day. ServiceMaster Global (NYSE: SERV) shares fell to $34.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.03%.

shares fell to $34.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.03%. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $40.43, and later moved down 1.52% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $40.43, and later moved down 1.52% over the session. Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $41.81 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $41.81 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.02% for the day. Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) shares were up 0.1% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.63.

shares were up 0.1% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.63. Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE: PEB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.82 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.56% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.82 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.56% over the rest of the day. Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $11.05, and later moved down 1.89% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $11.05, and later moved down 1.89% over the session. Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.59 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.03% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.59 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.03% over the rest of the day. Maple Leaf Foods (OTC: MLFNF) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.55 today morning. The stock traded down 2.23% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.55 today morning. The stock traded down 2.23% over the session. Chesapeake Energy (OTC: CHKVP) shares moved down 8.33% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $110.00 to begin trading.

shares moved down 8.33% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $110.00 to begin trading. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) shares moved up 0.4% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.58 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.4% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.58 to begin trading. Taubman Centers (NYSE: TCO) shares set a new 52-week low of $34.56 today morning. The stock traded up 0.12% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $34.56 today morning. The stock traded up 0.12% over the session. iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $58.70. Shares then traded down 9.58%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $58.70. Shares then traded down 9.58%. Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.54% on the session. Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.03 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $18.03 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.29%. AMC Entertainment Hldgs (NYSE: AMC) stock moved down 7.07% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.73 to open trading.

stock moved down 7.07% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.73 to open trading. Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.94%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.94%. Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) shares fell to $4.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.8%.

shares fell to $4.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.8%. Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.73% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.73% over the rest of the day. OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.69 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.04%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.69 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.04%. Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.88 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.31% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.88 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.31% over the rest of the day. Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares fell to $4.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.49%.

shares fell to $4.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.49%. Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) stock moved down 5.86% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.54 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.86% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.54 to open trading. Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.27 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.54%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.27 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.54%. Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $7.81. Shares then traded up 3.3%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $7.81. Shares then traded up 3.3%. New Media Investment Gr (NYSE: NEWM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.78. Shares then traded down 4.7%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.78. Shares then traded down 4.7%. Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) stock hit $1.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 24.42% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 24.42% over the course of the day. Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $7.95. Shares then traded down 1.12%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $7.95. Shares then traded down 1.12%. SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $5.01, and later moved down 3.85% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $5.01, and later moved down 3.85% over the session. Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.18, and later moved down 4.8% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.18, and later moved down 4.8% over the session. Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) shares moved down 3.37% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.56 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.37% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.56 to begin trading. Canopy Rivers (OTC: CNPOF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.03 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.03 to begin trading. CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.15 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.19%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.15 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.19%. Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) stock moved down 2.77% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.32 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.77% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.32 to open trading. Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) shares moved down 1.2% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.49 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.2% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.49 to begin trading. Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) shares were down 24.74% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.48.

shares were down 24.74% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.48. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 12.29% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 12.29% over the rest of the day. Container Store Group (NYSE: TCS) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.68%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.68%. Falcon Oil & Gas (OTC: FOLGF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.65% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.65% for the day. Senseonics Holdings (AMEX: SENS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.80 this morning. The stock was down 15.84% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.80 this morning. The stock was down 15.84% for the day. BP Prudhoe Bay (NYSE: BPT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.27 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.68% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.27 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.68% for the day. Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.47% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.47% on the day. Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.44 to begin trading. The stock was down 33.42% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.44 to begin trading. The stock was down 33.42% on the session. Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.50. Shares then traded down 1.19%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.50. Shares then traded down 1.19%. SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) shares fell to $4.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.29%.

shares fell to $4.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.29%. Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.42% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.42% over the rest of the day. FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.03, and later moved down 5.07% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.03, and later moved down 5.07% over the session. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACRX) stock hit $1.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.33% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.33% over the course of the day. Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ: PME) stock hit $1.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.72% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.72% over the course of the day. Centric Brands (NASDAQ: CTRC) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.91 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.91 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Harborside (OTC: HSDEF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.74 today morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.74 today morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session. Garrison Capital (NASDAQ: GARS) shares were down 10.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.02.

shares were down 10.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.02. Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.41 today morning. The stock traded down 0.49% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.41 today morning. The stock traded down 0.49% over the session. Bonterra Energy (OTC: BNEFF) stock hit $2.31 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.46% over the course of the day.

stock hit $2.31 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.46% over the course of the day. Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares set a new yearly low of $1.79 this morning. The stock was down 8.65% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.79 this morning. The stock was down 8.65% on the session. North Dallas Bank & Trust (OTC: NODB) shares set a new yearly low of $80.00 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $80.00 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Yangarra Resources (OTC: YGRAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ: VSTM) stock hit $1.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.8% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.8% over the course of the day. Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA) stock hit $2.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.33% over the course of the day.

stock hit $2.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.33% over the course of the day. RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) stock hit $2.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.5% over the course of the day.

stock hit $2.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.5% over the course of the day. Twinlab Consolidated (OTC: TLCC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock was down 29.89% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock was down 29.89% for the day. Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ: PT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was down 14.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was down 14.29% on the session. NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ: NTWK) shares were down 2.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.54.

shares were down 2.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.54. Performant Financial (NASDAQ: PFMT) shares fell to $0.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.61%.

shares fell to $0.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.61%. Core Molding Technologies (AMEX: CMT) shares hit a yearly low of $5.55 today morning. The stock was down 6.78% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.55 today morning. The stock was down 6.78% on the session. Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MLNT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.20, and later moved down 39.32% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.20, and later moved down 39.32% over the session. Carbo Ceramics (NYSE: CRR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.41% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.41% on the session. FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.58. Shares then traded up 1.14%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.58. Shares then traded up 1.14%. Freedom Leaf (OTC: FRLF) shares moved up 5.82% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to begin trading.

shares moved up 5.82% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to begin trading. Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UMRX) shares hit a yearly low of $1.02 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.02 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ: KGJI) stock hit a yearly low of $1.49 this morning. The stock was down 7.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.49 this morning. The stock was down 7.64% for the day. Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.95 today morning. The stock traded down 1.32% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.95 today morning. The stock traded down 1.32% over the session. Celsion (NASDAQ: CLSN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.12. Shares then traded down 3.93%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.12. Shares then traded down 3.93%. Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 10.65% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 10.65% over the rest of the day. Hemp Naturals (OTC: HPMM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.03. Shares then traded up 23.16%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.03. Shares then traded up 23.16%. Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.76 to begin trading. The stock was down 22.46% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.76 to begin trading. The stock was down 22.46% on the session. Nuvectra (NASDAQ: NVTR) shares hit a yearly low of $0.35 today morning. The stock was down 79.03% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.35 today morning. The stock was down 79.03% on the session. ICC Intl Cannabis (OTC: WLDCF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 10.87%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 10.87%. GB Sciences (OTC: GBLX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded down 5.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded down 5.0% over the session. Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.77%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.77%. ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.29 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 18.77%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.29 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 18.77%. Lilis Energy (AMEX: LLEX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.19, and later moved down 5.25% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.19, and later moved down 5.25% over the session. Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares moved down 13.01% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.68 to begin trading.

shares moved down 13.01% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.68 to begin trading. Micron Waste Technologies (OTC: MICWF) shares were down 3.95% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.10.

shares were down 3.95% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.10. TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 7.25% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 7.25% over the rest of the day. My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.05% for the day. Koios Beverage (OTC: KBEVF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was up 3.2% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was up 3.2% for the day. CannLabs (OTC: CANL) shares fell to $0.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.25%.

shares fell to $0.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.25%. Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares were down 4.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.53.

shares were down 4.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.53. Tetraphase Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares set a new yearly low of $2.86 this morning. The stock was down 3.65% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.86 this morning. The stock was down 3.65% on the session. Digirad (NASDAQ: DRAD) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.33%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.33%. GBLT (OTC: GBLTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.67% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.67% on the day. Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.86 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.11% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.86 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.11% on the session. Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ: STAF) stock moved down 25.2% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.80 to open trading.

stock moved down 25.2% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.80 to open trading. Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.76 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.76 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.66% on the session. Camino Minerals (OTC: CAMZF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 2.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 2.48% on the session. Chemistree Technology (OTC: CHMJF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.07, and later moved up 3.37% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.07, and later moved up 3.37% over the session. Summit Bank (OTC: SBKO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.4%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.4%. Arena Minerals (OTC: AMRZF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 22.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 22.29%. Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.45% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.45% on the session. Seadrill Partners (OTC: SDLPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.61, and later moved down 6.14% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.61, and later moved down 6.14% over the session. Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.06. Shares then traded down 11.06%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.06. Shares then traded down 11.06%. Lucky Minerals (OTC: LKMNF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 28.72% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 28.72% over the rest of the day. Surge Exploration (OTC: SURJF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.5% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.5% for the day. OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.14, and later moved down 5.69% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.14, and later moved down 5.69% over the session. XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) stock hit a yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% for the day. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.51 today morning. The stock was down 51.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.51 today morning. The stock was down 51.59% on the session. Agritek Holdings (OTC: AGTK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.67% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.67% over the rest of the day. One Step Vending (OTC: KOSK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.0041, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.0041, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Latteno Food (OTC: LATF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day. Stria Lithium (OTC: SRCAF) stock hit $0.0015 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.0015 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. All For One Media (OTC: AFOM) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0013.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0013. Holloman Energy (OTC: HENC) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0017 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0017 to begin trading. Right On Brands (OTC: RTON) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Labor Smart (OTC: LTNC) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. Dragon Life Science (OTC: NOHO) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. Ceres Ventures (OTC: CEVE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.003 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.23% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.003 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.23% on the session. Cache Elite (OTC: ILUS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.00088 on Wednesday. The stock was up 12.74% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.00088 on Wednesday. The stock was up 12.74% for the day. Vet Online Supply (OTC: VTNLD) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 22.56% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 22.56% for the day. Premier Biomedical (OTC: BIEI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0008 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 22.22% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0008 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 22.22% over the rest of the day. Optec International (OTC: OPTI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0021 to begin trading. The stock was up 2.27% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0021 to begin trading. The stock was up 2.27% on the session. Axiom (OTC: AXMM) shares were down 99.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares were down 99.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. Trustcash Holdings (OTC: TCHH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Advantego (OTC: ADGO) stock moved down 20.0% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0007 to open trading.

stock moved down 20.0% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0007 to open trading. Minerco (OTC: MINE) shares fell to $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.

shares fell to $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%. South American Gold (OTC: SAGD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.0008, and later moved down 20.0% over the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.