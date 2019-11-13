Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2019 10:50am   Comments
On Wednesday morning, 132 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Facts of Interest:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY).
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was South American Gold (OTC: SAGD).
  • Centric Brands (NASDAQ: CTRC)'s stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 23.16% after reaching a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

  • Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) stock hit a yearly low of $38.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.
  • Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) shares set a new yearly low of $11.33 this morning. The stock was down 4.44% on the session.
  • MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.80 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.17% on the day.
  • Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) shares fell to $17.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.11%.
  • EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) shares hit a yearly low of $24.76 today morning. The stock was down 0.84% on the session.
  • Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $22.30 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.8% on the day.
  • ServiceMaster Global (NYSE: SERV) shares fell to $34.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.03%.
  • Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $40.43, and later moved down 1.52% over the session.
  • Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ: TIGO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $41.81 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.
  • Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) shares were up 0.1% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.63.
  • Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE: PEB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.82 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 1.56% over the rest of the day.
  • Equitrans Midstream (NYSE: ETRN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $11.05, and later moved down 1.89% over the session.
  • Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.59 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.03% over the rest of the day.
  • Maple Leaf Foods (OTC: MLFNF) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.55 today morning. The stock traded down 2.23% over the session.
  • Chesapeake Energy (OTC: CHKVP) shares moved down 8.33% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $110.00 to begin trading.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) shares moved up 0.4% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $36.58 to begin trading.
  • Taubman Centers (NYSE: TCO) shares set a new 52-week low of $34.56 today morning. The stock traded up 0.12% over the session.
  • iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ: IRTC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $58.70. Shares then traded down 9.58%.
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.
  • Warrior Met Coal (NYSE: HCC) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.03 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.29%.
  • AMC Entertainment Hldgs (NYSE: AMC) stock moved down 7.07% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.73 to open trading.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.94%.
  • Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) shares fell to $4.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.8%.
  • Altus Midstream (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.98 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.73% over the rest of the day.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.69 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.04%.
  • Preferred Apartment (NYSE: APTS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.88 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.31% over the rest of the day.
  • Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares fell to $4.54 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.49%.
  • Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) stock moved down 5.86% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.54 to open trading.
  • Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.27 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.54%.
  • Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $7.81. Shares then traded up 3.3%.
  • New Media Investment Gr (NYSE: NEWM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.78. Shares then traded down 4.7%.
  • Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) stock hit $1.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 24.42% over the course of the day.
  • Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $7.95. Shares then traded down 1.12%.
  • SunCoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $5.01, and later moved down 3.85% over the session.
  • Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.18, and later moved down 4.8% over the session.
  • Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) shares moved down 3.37% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.56 to begin trading.
  • Canopy Rivers (OTC: CNPOF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.03 to begin trading.
  • CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.15 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.19%.
  • Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) stock moved down 2.77% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.32 to open trading.
  • Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) shares moved down 1.2% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.49 to begin trading.
  • Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) shares were down 24.74% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.48.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 12.29% over the rest of the day.
  • Container Store Group (NYSE: TCS) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.68%.
  • Falcon Oil & Gas (OTC: FOLGF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.65% for the day.
  • Senseonics Holdings (AMEX: SENS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.80 this morning. The stock was down 15.84% for the day.
  • BP Prudhoe Bay (NYSE: BPT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.27 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.68% for the day.
  • Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.59 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.47% on the day.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.44 to begin trading. The stock was down 33.42% on the session.
  • Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.50. Shares then traded down 1.19%.
  • SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) shares fell to $4.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.29%.
  • Seadrill (NYSE: SDRL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.42% over the rest of the day.
  • FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.03, and later moved down 5.07% over the session.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACRX) stock hit $1.73 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.33% over the course of the day.
  • Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ: PME) stock hit $1.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.72% over the course of the day.
  • Centric Brands (NASDAQ: CTRC) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.91 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Harborside (OTC: HSDEF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.74 today morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.
  • Garrison Capital (NASDAQ: GARS) shares were down 10.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.02.
  • Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.41 today morning. The stock traded down 0.49% over the session.
  • Bonterra Energy (OTC: BNEFF) stock hit $2.31 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.46% over the course of the day.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares set a new yearly low of $1.79 this morning. The stock was down 8.65% on the session.
  • North Dallas Bank & Trust (OTC: NODB) shares set a new yearly low of $80.00 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Yangarra Resources (OTC: YGRAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
  • Verastem Oncology (NASDAQ: VSTM) stock hit $1.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.8% over the course of the day.
  • Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA) stock hit $2.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.33% over the course of the day.
  • RumbleON (NASDAQ: RMBL) stock hit $2.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.5% over the course of the day.
  • Twinlab Consolidated (OTC: TLCC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock was down 29.89% for the day.
  • Pintec Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ: PT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.65 this morning. The stock was down 14.29% on the session.
  • NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ: NTWK) shares were down 2.33% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.54.
  • Performant Financial (NASDAQ: PFMT) shares fell to $0.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.61%.
  • Core Molding Technologies (AMEX: CMT) shares hit a yearly low of $5.55 today morning. The stock was down 6.78% on the session.
  • Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MLNT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.20, and later moved down 39.32% over the session.
  • Carbo Ceramics (NYSE: CRR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.41% on the session.
  • FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.58. Shares then traded up 1.14%.
  • Freedom Leaf (OTC: FRLF) shares moved up 5.82% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to begin trading.
  • Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UMRX) shares hit a yearly low of $1.02 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ: KGJI) stock hit a yearly low of $1.49 this morning. The stock was down 7.64% for the day.
  • Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.95 today morning. The stock traded down 1.32% over the session.
  • Celsion (NASDAQ: CLSN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.12. Shares then traded down 3.93%.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 10.65% over the rest of the day.
  • Hemp Naturals (OTC: HPMM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.03. Shares then traded up 23.16%.
  • Polar Power (NASDAQ: POLA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.76 to begin trading. The stock was down 22.46% on the session.
  • Nuvectra (NASDAQ: NVTR) shares hit a yearly low of $0.35 today morning. The stock was down 79.03% on the session.
  • ICC Intl Cannabis (OTC: WLDCF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 10.87%.
  • GB Sciences (OTC: GBLX) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded down 5.0% over the session.
  • Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.77%.
  • ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.29 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 18.77%.
  • Lilis Energy (AMEX: LLEX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.19, and later moved down 5.25% over the session.
  • Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares moved down 13.01% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.68 to begin trading.
  • Micron Waste Technologies (OTC: MICWF) shares were down 3.95% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.10.
  • TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 7.25% over the rest of the day.
  • My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.
  • Koios Beverage (OTC: KBEVF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was up 3.2% for the day.
  • CannLabs (OTC: CANL) shares fell to $0.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.25%.
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares were down 4.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.53.
  • Tetraphase Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares set a new yearly low of $2.86 this morning. The stock was down 3.65% on the session.
  • Digirad (NASDAQ: DRAD) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.33%.
  • GBLT (OTC: GBLTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.67% on the day.
  • Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.86 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.11% on the session.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ: STAF) stock moved down 25.2% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.80 to open trading.
  • Dynatronics (NASDAQ: DYNT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.76 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.
  • Camino Minerals (OTC: CAMZF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 2.48% on the session.
  • Chemistree Technology (OTC: CHMJF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.07, and later moved up 3.37% over the session.
  • Summit Bank (OTC: SBKO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.4%.
  • Arena Minerals (OTC: AMRZF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 22.29%.
  • Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.45% on the session.
  • Seadrill Partners (OTC: SDLPF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.61, and later moved down 6.14% over the session.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.06. Shares then traded down 11.06%.
  • Lucky Minerals (OTC: LKMNF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 28.72% over the rest of the day.
  • Surge Exploration (OTC: SURJF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.5% for the day.
  • OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.14, and later moved down 5.69% over the session.
  • XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA) stock hit a yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.51 today morning. The stock was down 51.59% on the session.
  • Agritek Holdings (OTC: AGTK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.67% over the rest of the day.
  • One Step Vending (OTC: KOSK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.0041, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Latteno Food (OTC: LATF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.
  • Stria Lithium (OTC: SRCAF) stock hit $0.0015 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
  • All For One Media (OTC: AFOM) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0013.
  • Holloman Energy (OTC: HENC) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0017 to begin trading.
  • Right On Brands (OTC: RTON) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Labor Smart (OTC: LTNC) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
  • Dragon Life Science (OTC: NOHO) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.
  • Ceres Ventures (OTC: CEVE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.003 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.23% on the session.
  • Cache Elite (OTC: ILUS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.00088 on Wednesday. The stock was up 12.74% for the day.
  • Vet Online Supply (OTC: VTNLD) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 22.56% for the day.
  • Premier Biomedical (OTC: BIEI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0008 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 22.22% over the rest of the day.
  • Optec International (OTC: OPTI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0021 to begin trading. The stock was up 2.27% on the session.
  • Axiom (OTC: AXMM) shares were down 99.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
  • Trustcash Holdings (OTC: TCHH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • Advantego (OTC: ADGO) stock moved down 20.0% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0007 to open trading.
  • Minerco (OTC: MINE) shares fell to $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.
  • South American Gold (OTC: SAGD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.0008, and later moved down 20.0% over the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

© Copyright Benzinga
