9 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2019 7:22am   Comments
Gainers

  • SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares increased by 19.6% to $2.20 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $4.8 million.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) stock surged 7.1% to $2.72. The market cap stands at $55.2 million. The most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on September 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.00.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBRV) stock surged 4.5% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.7 million.
  • argenx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARGX) stock increased by 3.4% to $131.69. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on November 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $137.00.
  • BioLine Rx, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLRX) shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $2.57.
  • Grifols, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRFS) stock increased by 1.8% to $21.76. According to the most recent rating by Santander, on October 28, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares moved upwards by 1.8% to $21.31. The market cap stands at $5.8 billion. The most recent rating by Aegis Capital, on October 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.

 

Losers

  • Nuvectra, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVTR) stock declined 74.8% to $0.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $25.5 million. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on November 13, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares declined 3.1% to $20.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on November 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $20.00.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

© Copyright Benzinga
