80 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) climbed 36.1% to close at $5.88 following Q3 results. The company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales and a 42% year-over-year drop in cash burn.
- Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE: UI) surged 36% to close at $176.74 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results up from last year.
- TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares surged 31% to close at $4.78 on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) gained 31% to close at $4.18 after reporting Q3 results.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares surged 28.4% to close at $15.82.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) climbed 26.4% to close at $3.50.
- Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) rose 26.3% to close at $8.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) gained 26.2% to close at $28.10.
- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) climbed 25.4% to close at $16.29 following upbeat Q1 results.
- Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) gained 24.6% to close at $65.29 after the company reported Q3 results and raised full-year revenue outlook.
- Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB) shares rose 23% to close at $21.32 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) shares gained 22.3% to close at $33.00.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) gained 20.2% to close at $5.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) shares rose 20.2% to close at $15.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also initiated a review of strategic alternative.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) climbed 19.8% to close at $5.63.
- Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) gained 19.7% to close at $5.77 following Q3 results.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) climbed 18.7% to close at $8.90.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) gained 18.2% to close at $8.88 on continued momentum after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) shares gained 18.1% to close at $8.23 on continued momentum after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales up from last year.
- Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) surged 17.1% to close at $4.32 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) jumped 17.1% to close at $19.62 following Q1 results.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) rose 17.1% to close at $31.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) gained 17% to close at $7.70 following Q3 results.
- The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) rose 16.5% to close at $16.21 following Q3 results.
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) rose 15.4% to close at $34.77. Yelp reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter.
- PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) gained 14.8% to close at $29.14 after reporting Q3 results.
- Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) rose 14.5% to close at $7.57.
- PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCTI) gained 14.4% to close at $8.19
- CNS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ: CNSP) rose 14.3% to close at $4.57
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) climbed 14.3% to close at $23.62 after the company reported Phase 2 data from its Lifileucel metastatic melanoma trial, which showed a 35% objective response rate.
- Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHUY) gained 14.1% to close at $27.76 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY19 EPS guidance..
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) rose 14.1% to close at $8.77.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) climbed 14.1% to close at $39.02.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) gained 13.6% to close at $4.52 after reporting Q3 results.
- Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) gained 13.6% to close at $7.74 following Q3 results.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) rose 13.6% to close at $4.35 after the company's President & CEO bought 100K shares at an average price of $3.63 per share.
- Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR) climbed 13.4% to close at $16.03.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) rose 12.3% to close at $90.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 sales guidance on the higher end of estimates.
- Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) rose 12.3% to close at $37.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) gained 12% to close at $10.33 following Q2 results.
- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-A) gained 9.7% to close at $9.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) rose 9.1% to close at $4.71 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and raised FY2019 EPS guidance.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) shares rose 6.8% to close at $3.00 after falling 65.05% on Thursday.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) rose 6% to close at $4.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) shares dipped 71.9% to close at $10.18 on Friday after the company reported that its Etokimab ATLAS Phase 2b trial in moderate-to-sever Atopic Dermatitis failed to meet its primary endpoint. The company also reported Q3 EPS down from last year.
- Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) fell 55.7% to close at $2.86 after the company reported Q3 results and announced CEO resignation.
- Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) dipped 48.3% to close at $1.04 following Q3 results.
- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) dropped 40.8% to close at $7.02 after the company posted downbeat Q2 results.
- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) shares declined 31.5% to close at $3.15 after reporting Q3 results.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) dropped 27.9% to close at $1.76. Therapix Biosciences announced the discontinuation of negotiations on a previously announced proposed merger with Destiny Biosciences Global Corp.
- Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) shares fell 27.1% to close at $74.36 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimate.
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ: NVEE) fell 24.2% to close at $53.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) dipped 21.5% to close at $3.00.
- Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTR) shares declined 19.9% to close at $30.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) fell 19.2% to close at $0.61 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) tumbled 18.7% to close at $43.86 after reporting Q3 results.
- Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) fell 18.4% to close at $25.41 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) dropped 18.1% to close at $24.54 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings results.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) dropped 18% to close at $2.32 following Q3 results.
- Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE: ARLO) shares fell 17.9% to close at $2.84 after the company issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) dipped 17.5% to close at $11.75 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) dropped 17.4% to close at $8.10 following Q4 results.
- Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) dipped 16% to close at $2.84 following downbeat quarterly sales.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVLV) dipped 15.5% to close at $16.33 after the company announced it expects FY19 net sales to be in the range of $598M-$606M vs. $607.16M estimate.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares declined 15.4% to close at $5.75.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) fell 14.9% to close at $20.76 following Q3 results.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) dipped 13.8% to close at $4.92.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) dropped 13.4% to close at $3.30 following weak Q3 sales.
- Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) fell 13.4% to close at $8.66 after the company issued FY19 EPS sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) dropped 13.2% to close at $35.06 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) tumbled 12.7% to close at $2.20.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) fell 11.7% to close at $5.91.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) dropped 11.6% to close at $3.96 following Q3 results.
- IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) dipped 11.4% to close at $3.49.
- Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STML) dropped 11.4% to close at $9.25 after reporting Q3 results.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) fell 11.4% to close at $23.22 following Q3 results.
- Affimed NV (NASDAQ: AFMD) fell 11.1% to close at $2.57. Affimed priced its 12 million share offering at $2.50 per share.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) fell 10.9% to close at $1.47 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) tumbled 8.2% to close at $45.94 after the company posted downbeat Q3 sales and lowered FY2019 sales guidance.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) shares fell 7.6% to close at $16.68. Gap’s President and CEO Art Peck is stepping down immediately, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company also updated its adjusted EPS expectations for the whole year to be lower, between $1.70 and $1.75, down from an earlier $2.05 to $2.15.
Posted-In: Movers From FridayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.