Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

While The World Builds Out 5G, China Is Working On 6G

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2019 2:50pm   Comments
Share:
While The World Builds Out 5G, China Is Working On 6G

The next-generation 5G mobile network went live in China in early November, but the country is already working on the next-next-generation platform, 6G, according to CNBC.

What Happened

China expects to have 110 million users using 5G technology by the end of 2020, according to CNBC.

At a time when the majority of global cell phone consumers are still using 4G networks, China's Ministry of Science and Technology is emphasizing the "great importance" of 6G.

U.S. companies like Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) have already launched 5G in limited cities. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is unlikely to introduce a 5G-capable phone until 2020, CNBC said. 

South Korea is the only other country in the world to have already launched nationwide 5G service.

China's government will oversee research teams across 37 universities, research institutes and companies to build the foundation of 6G technology.

Why It's Important

China's Vice Minister Wang Xi said the country's new focus on 6G comes at a "critical period" for the country, CNBC reported.

China needs to "attach great importance" to 6G, including discovering new innovation in the area, the vice minister said. 

What's Next

China isn't expecting 6G technology to come online anytime soon.

Planning is still in the "initial stage," and a technical route is "not clear," CNBC said. 

Perhaps more important, the country has yet to even define "key indicators and application scenarios."

Related Links:

Bernstein Positive On Telecoms: A Stock-By-Stock Breakdown

T-Mobile's Solid Results Still Overshadowed By Merger Uncertainty

Posted-In: 5G 6G China CNBCNews Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + VZ)

Roku's Slowing Profit Growth Keeps Analysts, Investors Hesitant On The Stock
Here Comes 5G Benefit: Sell-Side Likes Qualcomm's Coming Year
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Tariffs In The Morning, Mouse Ears At Night: Trade News Provides Lift Ahead Of Disney
Happy Customers, Happy Investors: Customer Satisfaction ETF Hits All-Time High
Could Political Risk Lower Value Of Aramco Ahead Of IPO?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Arcadia Biosciences Falls On Quarterly Net Loss of $14.2M, CEO Says Hemp Research 'More Valuable Than Ever'