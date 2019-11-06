15 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) stock moved upwards by 30.7% to $0.46 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) stock increased by 15.0% to $3.22. The market cap seems to be at $84.3 million. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on September 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
- HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) stock increased by 9.0% to $20.06. The market cap seems to be at $25.7 billion. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on October 10, is at Sell, with a price target of $14.00.
- CyberArk Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYBR) stock rose 4.2% to $111.12. The market cap seems to be at $3.7 billion. The most recent rating by Barclays, on October 07, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $119.00.
- Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERI) stock rose 4.0% to $6.03.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) stock rose 3.3% to $0.63. The market cap seems to be at $10.7 million.
- iRobot, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares rose 1.8% to $51.50. The market cap stands at $1.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) stock rose 1.4% to $3.58. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.20.
Losers
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) shares declined 28.6% to $28.16 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 19, is at Overweight, with a price target of $58.00.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) stock plummeted 18.4% to $9.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $521.1 million.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) stock plummeted 10.3% to $61.68. The market cap seems to be at $20.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on October 10, the current rating is at Outperform.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: IAC) stock decreased by 7.7% to $205.00. The market cap stands at $18.9 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on October 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $296.00.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) stock decreased by 4.2% to $4.30. The market cap seems to be at $256.9 million.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) shares declined 3.5% to $27.03. The market cap seems to be at $53.6 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on November 05, is at Outperform, with a price target of $64.00.
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) shares declined 1.3% to $50.40. The market cap stands at $5.1 billion. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 31, is at Underweight, with a price target of $40.00.
Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.