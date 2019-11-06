28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) rose 25.8% to $3.02 in pre-market trading after climbing 34.83% on Tuesday.
- HP Inc.. (NYSE: HPQ) shares rose 9.5% to $20.14 in pre-market trading following a report that Xerox is considering buying out HP.
- Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) rose 8.6% to $64.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) rose 8.4% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after falling 5.83% on Tuesday.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) rose 6.4% to $19.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Paysign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) rose 5.9% to $10.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 5.6% to $2.47 in pre-market trading.
- Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR) rose 5.4% to $73.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares rose 5% to $6.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares rose 4.3% to $4.17 in pre-market trading.
- CVS Health Corporation. (NYSE: CVS) shares rose 3.8% to $69.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY19 earnings guidance.
- Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC) rose 3.7% to $11.80 in pre-market trading.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) rose 3.6% to $23.80 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.
Losers
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) shares fell 27.7% to $28.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) shares fell 26.2% to $21.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) fell 23.7% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) fell 16.7% to $9.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and reported the purchase of M2M Group of companies in Australia.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) fell 15.3% to $10.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) fell 13.9% to $27.00 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) fell 11.9% to $79.50 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) fell 11.8% to $33.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 11.7% to $119.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) fell 10.4% to $61.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) fell 7.6% to $29.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) shares fell 6.2% to $30.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) shares fell 5.4% to $6.40 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) fell 5.3% to $63.00 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares fell 5.1% to $25.00 in pre-market trading.
