Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2019 7:24am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) rose 25.8% to $3.02 in pre-market trading after climbing 34.83% on Tuesday.
  • HP Inc.. (NYSE: HPQ) shares rose 9.5% to $20.14 in pre-market trading following a report that Xerox is considering buying out HP.
  • Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) rose 8.6% to $64.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company issued FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
  • Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) rose 8.4% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after falling 5.83% on Tuesday.
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) rose 6.4% to $19.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Paysign Inc (NASDAQ: PAYS) rose 5.9% to $10.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) rose 5.6% to $2.47 in pre-market trading.
  • Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR) rose 5.4% to $73.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares rose 5% to $6.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares rose 4.3% to $4.17 in pre-market trading.
  • CVS Health Corporation. (NYSE: CVS) shares rose 3.8% to $69.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised its FY19 earnings guidance.
  • Provident Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC) rose 3.7% to $11.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) rose 3.6% to $23.80 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 earnings.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) shares fell 27.7% to $28.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) shares fell 26.2% to $21.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
  • Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) fell 23.7% to $3.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) fell 16.7% to $9.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and reported the purchase of M2M Group of companies in Australia.
  • OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) fell 15.3% to $10.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) fell 13.9% to $27.00 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) fell 11.9% to $79.50 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) fell 11.8% to $33.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 11.7% to $119.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) fell 10.4% to $61.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) fell 7.6% to $29.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) shares fell 6.2% to $30.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) shares fell 5.4% to $6.40 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
  • New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) fell 5.3% to $63.00 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
  • Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares fell 5.1% to $25.00 in pre-market trading.

Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACHC + AGRX)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
10 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Sanofi, BioCryst's Edema Drug In Japan, Myriad's Q1 Disappointment
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
24 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Fed Speakers