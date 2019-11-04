Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday morning, 152 companies hit new 52-week lows.

World Wrestling Enter (NYSE: WWE) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.

Pure Play Music (OTC: GLCC) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low

Nevada Sunrise Gold (OTC: NVSGF)'s stock bounced back the most, actually rising 9900.0% after reaching its new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

World Wrestling Enter (NYSE: WWE) shares set a new yearly low of $53.21 this morning. The stock was down 4.17% on the session.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $42.69 on Monday. The stock was down 2.2% for the day. Insperity (NYSE: NSP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $74.65 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 31.84% on the day.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.51 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.09% on the session. Largo Resources (OTC: LGORF) stock moved down 0.51% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.95 to open trading.

shares fell to $4.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.66%. Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.05 today morning. The stock traded down 3.12% over the session.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.99. Shares then traded down 5.33%. Jernigan Capital (NYSE: JCAP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $18.55 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.35% on the day.

stock hit $3.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.6% over the course of the day. 4Front Ventures (OTC: FFNTF) shares were down 5.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.38.

shares fell to $0.52 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.86%. RTI Surgical Hldgs (NASDAQ: RTIX) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.77%.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $6.16, and later moved down 1.36% over the session. Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.19 on Monday morning, later moving down 32.43% over the rest of the day.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0016 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 21.05%. Berkshire Bancorp (OTC: BERK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $12.30 on Monday. The stock was down 1.21% for the day.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.04 this morning. The stock was down 2.36% on the session. Harte Gold (OTC: HRTFF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 30.46%.

shares fell to $0.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.69%. Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.01 this morning. The stock was down 7.38% on the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.94% over the session. Leucrotta Exploration (OTC: LCRTF) shares were up 0.59% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.39.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 11.11%. Copper Mountain Mining (OTC: CPPMF) shares moved down 7.73% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.46 to begin trading.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.45% on the day. VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Monday morning, with shares later moving up 0.94%.

stock hit $0.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.75% over the course of the day. Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: BBGI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $2.83, and later moved up 0.88% over the session.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.65 on Monday. The stock was up 7.12% for the day. Rokk3r (OTC: ROKK) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.40 today morning. The stock traded down 11.11% over the session.

shares fell to $1.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.44%. HIVE Blockchain (OTC: HVBTF) stock hit $0.09 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.01% over the course of the day.

shares fell to $0.44 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.13%. Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ: HCAP) shares fell to $9.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.94%.

shares were down 4.73% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.34. FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.10 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.25% on the day.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.17 today morning. The stock was up 3.89% on the session. Firsthand Tech Value Fund (NASDAQ: SVVC) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.79 today morning. The stock traded down 1.15% over the session.

shares were down 2.58% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.35. Helix TCS (OTC: HLIX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.16% over the rest of the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.96 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Where Food Comes From (OTC: WFCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 5.56%.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Monday. The stock was down 2.91% for the day. Celsion (NASDAQ: CLSN) shares moved down 4.71% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.32 to begin trading.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.26. Shares then traded up 5.6%. Source Energy Services (OTC: SCEYF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 42.33% on the day.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 2.93%. iFresh (NASDAQ: IFMK) stock moved down 55.11% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.49 to open trading.

stock moved up 1.95% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to open trading. Scheid Vineyards (OTC: SVIN) shares moved down 3.43% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $44.50 to begin trading.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Monday morning, later moving down 2.22% over the rest of the day. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CNBX) stock moved down 7.69% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.15 to open trading.

shares were down 6.72% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.41. MGX Minerals (OTC: MGXMF) shares were down 2.97% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.08.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.06, and later moved down 7.79% over the session. StillCanna (OTC: SCNNF) shares moved down 0.64% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.27 to begin trading.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.14. Shares then traded down 5.57%. Cannabis Sativa (OTC: CBDS) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.62 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.85%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 1.29%. Constantine Metal Res (OTC: CNSNF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.14 today morning. The stock was down 1.29% on the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.18, and later moved down 21.05% over the session. Tetraphase Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.20 today morning. The stock traded down 4.14% over the session.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.29. Shares then traded up 33.3%. SandRidge Mississippian (NYSE: SDT) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.33 today morning. The stock traded down 5.26% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.10, and later moved down 4.66% over the session. Appia Energy (OTC: APAAF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was down 29.94% on the session.

stock hit $0.17 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.48% over the course of the day. HealthWarehouse.com (OTC: HEWA) stock moved down 20.97% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.19 to open trading.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Monday morning, later moving down 10.31% over the rest of the day. SPYR (OTC: SPYR) shares fell to $0.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 33.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.07. Shares then traded down 21.45%. Engagement Labs (OTC: ELBSF) shares were down 5.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Monday. The stock was down 3.54% for the day. Sigma Labs (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares set a new yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was down 4.74% on the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $1.41, and later moved down 11.89% over the session. Galaxy Next Generation (OTC: GAXY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 18.92% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Monday morning, later moving down 16.87% over the rest of the day. Vizsla Resources (OTC: VIZSF) stock hit $0.29 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.05% over the course of the day.

shares were down 6.69% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.36. Interbit (OTC: BTLLF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.13, and later moved down 2.13% over the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.17 today morning. The stock was down 16.98% on the session. HashChain Technology (OTC: HSSHF) stock hit $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

shares moved down 21.34% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to begin trading. Camino Minerals (OTC: CAMZF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 24.36%.

shares fell to $0.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.51%. Golden Bull (NASDAQ: DNJR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Monday. The stock was down 2.8% for the day.

stock moved down 28.13% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.30 to open trading. Healthier Choices Mgmt (OTC: HCMC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.000001, and later moved up 100.0% over the session.

stock hit $0.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 2.5% over the course of the day. VirtualArmour Intl (OTC: VTLR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.4% on the day.

shares fell to $0.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.95%. IPic Entertainment (OTC: IPICQ) shares were down 23.44% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.23.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.45 today morning. The stock was down 11.76% on the session. ISA Internationale (OTC: ISAT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday morning, later moving down 43.46% over the rest of the day.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $2.17. Shares then traded down 7.33%. Continental Energy (OTC: CPPXF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0026 today morning. The stock was down 76.58% on the session.

stock hit $0.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.21% over the course of the day. Revolution Lighting (OTC: RVLT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading. The stock was down 54.58% on the session.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.001 this morning. The stock was up 7.69% for the day. Dajin Resources (OTC: DJIFF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was up 1.77% on the session.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 16.69%. Revive Therapeutics (OTC: RVVTF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday. The stock was down 24.35% for the day.

stock hit $0.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 37.17% over the course of the day. Golden State Bancorp (OTC: GSBX) shares set a new yearly low of $14.80 this morning. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.4% on the session. Nevada Sunrise Gold (OTC: NVSGF) shares were down 1.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.

shares moved up 16.18% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. Therapeutic Solns Intl (OTC: TSOI) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.00096 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 15.38%.

shares fell to $0.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 29.06%. ThreeD Capital (OTC: BWSOF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 16.13% for the day.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.00006. Shares then traded up 9900.0%. Lamperd Less Lethal (OTC: LLLI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was up 2.93% on the session.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 5.66%. Ironclad Encryption (OTC: IRNC) stock hit $0.0002 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.14% on the day. REMSleep Hldgs (OTC: RMSL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 24.0%.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.01, and later moved up 4.55% over the session. TheDirectory.com (OTC: SEEK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0022 on Monday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. Dougherty's Pharmacy (OTC: MYDP) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 34.21% over the session.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day. Plaintree Systems (OTC: PTEEF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Monday morning, later moving down 14.2% over the rest of the day.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading. SETO Holdings (OTC: SETO) stock moved down 8.26% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.0001, and later moved down 90.91% over the session. UV Flu Technologies (OTC: UVFT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0019 on Monday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading. The stock was down 13.65% on the session. Two Hands (OTC: TWOH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0005 on Monday. The stock was down 22.22% for the day.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Ozop Surgical (OTC: OZSC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 8.45% for the day.

shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. FBEC Worldwide (OTC: FBEC) shares fell to $0.000001 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

stock moved down 28.57% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading. Tanke Biosciences (OTC: TNBI) shares fell to $0.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 65.0%.

shares fell to $0.0005 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.67%. International Endeavors (OTC: IDVV) shares moved down 17.13% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.003 to begin trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.00006 to open trading. Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 5900.0% on the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Premier Biomedical (OTC: BIEI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.00143. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was up 43.11% for the day. Advantego (OTC: ADGO) shares set a new yearly low of $0.001175 this morning. The stock was down 8.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.004 this morning. The stock was down 96.0% on the session. Ignis Petroleum Group (OTC: IGPG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

shares were down 63.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.04. Oncolix (OTC: ONCX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 50.0% for the day. Trustcash Holdings (OTC: TCHH) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day. FBC Holding (OTC: FBCD) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session.

