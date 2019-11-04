Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Commerce Secretary: 'Phase 1' China Trade Deal Could Come This Month
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 04, 2019 9:27am   Comments
Share:
Commerce Secretary: 'Phase 1' China Trade Deal Could Come This Month

The iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSE: FXI) popped 1.5% and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) traded up marginally Monday on reports of progress in U.S. trade relations.

At the invitation of President Donald Trump, China’s Xi Jinping may soon cross the Pacific to sign phase one of a deal. No plans have been finalized, but negotiators hinted at a potential meeting this November to finalize the first in a series of agreements.

What Happened

Before a Monday Bangkok meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the U.S. was “very far along” with an initial trade deal, and U.S. negotiators were in the process of “making sure that each side has a very correct and clear, detailed understanding of what each side has agreed to,” according to Bloomberg

Ross predicted the phase-one agreement may conclude this month.

“We’re in good shape, we’re making good progress, and there’s no natural reason why it couldn’t be,” Ross said. “But whether it will slip a little bit, who knows. It’s always possible.”

So far, the deal would include an increase in Chinese imports of U.S. agricultural products, stabilization of the renminbi and American access to China’s financial services markets.

Beijing has demanded the U.S. lift its punitive tariffs on Chinese goods. The U.S. has not clarified its intent to abandon the wave of tariffs planned for December.

“We’re relatively close to an agreement,” U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said in Bangkok, Bloomberg reported. “I’m cautiously optimistic about it.”

Why It’s Important

U.S. exporters, importers and their global supply chains have suffered from the ongoing U.S.-China trade war. Many have reported or forecasted pressure on the bottom-line. A deal is the only hope of lifting tariffs and other trade restrictions.

Ross said progress beyond phase one would require China to solidify U.S. demands through legislation and development of enforcement mechanisms.

What’s Next

Officials have cited Iowa, Alaska, Hawaii and various Chinese cities as potential sites to seal the deal. Trump has said the agreement will be completed in the U.S.

Ross added that the U.S. will issue licenses for components companies to sell to Huawei Technologies “very shortly.”

Related Links:

Markets Across Asia Pacific Rise Amid US-China Good News

TikTok To US Govt: 'We Don't Answer To Beijing'

Posted-In: Bloomberg Huawei Robert O'BrienNews Politics Global Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FXI + SPY)

The Week In Cannabis: MedMen And Hexo See Big Losses, While Psychedelics And Hemp Thrive
'Forging Their Own Path': The Top Stocks Owned By Millennials
PreMarket Prep: Alibaba, The Jobs Number And Market Structure Discussion
'Talking Ourselves Into A Recession': Robert Shiller, Catherine Wood Talk Disruptive Innovation, Narrative Economics
Job Market Remained Robust In October
Former WeWork CEO Accused Of Gender, Pregnancy Discrimination
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Caterpillar Inc. Announces Layoffs At Plant In South Texas