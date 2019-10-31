Market Overview

Report: China Could Ax Extra Tariffs On U.S. Farm Products
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 31, 2019 10:44am   Comments
Report: China Could Ax Extra Tariffs On U.S. Farm Products

China could remove the extra tariffs imposed on U.S. farm products last year in order to ease the way for importers to buy up to $50 billion worth of goods, according to Reuters.

At the same time, Bloomberg is reporting that China doubts a “long-term trade deal” is possible with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, Trump said China had pledged to spend between $40 billion and $50 billion on U.S. agricultural products annually as part of a deal to end the trade war.

It has been reported Beijing has stepped up buying of American soybeans and offered to boost annual purchases of soybeans from 20 to 30 million tonnes. The extra purchases would be equivalent to about $3.25 billion in orders at current rates.

Price Action

The iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSE: FXI) was trading down 0.6% at the time of publication and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) was trading down 0.7%. 

Posted-In: Bloomberg Donald Trump Reuters tariffs trade warNews Global Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

