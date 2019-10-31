Report: China Could Ax Extra Tariffs On U.S. Farm Products

China could remove the extra tariffs imposed on U.S. farm products last year in order to ease the way for importers to buy up to $50 billion worth of goods, according to Reuters.

At the same time, Bloomberg is reporting that China doubts a “long-term trade deal” is possible with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, Trump said China had pledged to spend between $40 billion and $50 billion on U.S. agricultural products annually as part of a deal to end the trade war.

China and the USA are working on selecting a new site for signing of Phase One of Trade Agreement, about 60% of total deal, after APEC in Chile was canceled do to unrelated circumstances. The new location will be announced soon. President Xi and President Trump will do signing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

It has been reported Beijing has stepped up buying of American soybeans and offered to boost annual purchases of soybeans from 20 to 30 million tonnes. The extra purchases would be equivalent to about $3.25 billion in orders at current rates.

Price Action

The iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (NYSE: FXI) was trading down 0.6% at the time of publication and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) was trading down 0.7%.

Related Links:

Report: China Wants Tariff Rollbacks As Part Of Initial Trade Deal

Report: US To Give More Time On Tariffs For Some Chinese Products