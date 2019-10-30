13 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) shares surged 25.9% to $1.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Microbot Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares increased by 13.5% to $5.62. The market cap stands at $28.1 million.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) stock increased by 11.4% to $0.83. The market cap seems to be at $7.8 million.
- Galapagos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $181.97. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 29, is at Overweight, with a price target of $193.00.
- Fresenius Medical Care, Inc. (NYSE: FMS) stock increased by 3.4% to $35.87. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on October 23, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Johnson & Johnson, Inc. (NYSE: JNJ) shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $132.75. The market cap stands at $340.3 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 24, is at Outperform, with a price target of $163.00.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) stock surged 2.3% to $56.00. The market cap seems to be at $8.6 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 11, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $63.00.
- AstraZeneca, Inc. (NYSE: AZN) shares surged 1.5% to $48.28.
- GlaxoSmithKline, Inc. (NYSE: GSK) stock surged 1.3% to $45.16. According to the most recent rating by New Street, on October 16, the current rating is at Hold.
- Alcon, Inc. (NYSE: ALC) shares surged 1.1% to $58.73. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on August 26, is at Outperform, with a price target of $73.00.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb, Inc. (NYSE: BMY) shares rose 1.1% to $56.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on October 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $53.00.
Losers
