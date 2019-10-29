Market Overview

Elon Musk To Face Defamation Trial In UK In December, US Judge Rules
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Contributor  
 
October 29, 2019 6:45am   Comments
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk will have to face his defamation trial in the U.K. as a Los Angeles court has rejected his request to dismiss the case, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

What Happened

The billionaire tech entrepreneur was sued by Vernon Unsworth, a UK-based caver, after Musk directed a series of disparaging tweets at him.

The controversy started when Unsworth dismissed Musk’s attempt at rescuing children stuck in a cave in Thailand by sending submarines as a “PR stunt.”

In an interview with CNN, Unsworth said that Musk could “stick his submarines where it hurts.”

Musk responded with a series of tweets criticizing Unsworth and others, later calling him a “pedo guy.” 

The Space-X founder further called Unsworth a “child rapist” in an email to a BuzzFeed journalist, saying he was hoping Unsworth would sue him.

What’s Next

Stephen Wilson, the U.S. District Judge for Los Angeles, ruled that it’s up to a jury to decide whether Musk acted with negligence or actual malice.

The judge noted that Musk isn’t entitled to free speech defense as his accusations were not relevant to any public controversy involving Unsworth.

"We look forward to the trial,” Alex Spiro, one of Musk’s lawyers, said. “We understand that, while Musk has apologized, Unsworth would like to milk his 15 minutes of fame.”

 

 

 

