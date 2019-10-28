3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) stock increased by 0.1% to $237.00 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.8 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on October 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $260.00.
Losers
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) shares decreased by 21.4% to $3.93 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $5.2 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on October 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares decreased by 12.2% to $0.28. The market cap seems to be at $60.0 million.
