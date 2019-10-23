Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2019 11:19am
Wednesday morning, 94 companies set new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Marketing Worldwide (OTC: MWWC).
  • Of the companies setting new 52-week lows, Vilacto Bio (OTC: VIBI) underwent the biggest reversal. Shares of Vilacto Bio actually traded up 9900.0% to bounce back from its new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

  • Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) shares set a new 52-week low of $104.14 today morning. The stock traded down 5.15% over the session.
  • Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) shares moved down 6.07% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $47.61 to begin trading.
  • CBS (NYSE: CBS-A) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $39.82 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.68% on the day.
  • Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) shares were up 1.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $20.76.
  • Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares fell to $27.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.61%.
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares moved up 0.95% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $20.90 to begin trading.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.96 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.02% over the rest of the day.
  • Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE: SIX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $46.67 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.54% on the session.
  • PrairieSky Royalty (OTC: PREKF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $11.47. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.21 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 2.52%.
  • Resideo Technologies (NYSE: REZI) shares were down 41.68% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.04.
  • iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $44.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 10.14% for the day.
  • Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.81 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.93%.
  • RPC (NYSE: RES) shares moved down 6.97% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.43 to begin trading.
  • Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.46, and later moved down 5.37% over the session.
  • Enerflex (OTC: ENRFF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $7.99.
  • Freehold Royalties (OTC: FRHLF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.02 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.47% over the rest of the day.
  • US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) stock moved down 4.44% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.88 to open trading.
  • Corporacion America (NYSE: CAAP) shares moved down 2.47% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.18 to begin trading.
  • Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $5.52. Shares then traded down 1.75%.
  • Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $5.47. Shares then traded up 0.73%.
  • Macrogenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.85 today morning. The stock traded down 13.28% over the session.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.63 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.19% for the day.
  • Canopy Rivers (OTC: CNPOF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.12 today morning. The stock traded up 2.48% over the session.
  • Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.33 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.
  • Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) stock hit a yearly low of $7.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.
  • Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares hit a yearly low of $2.66 today morning. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.
  • Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.05 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.12% over the rest of the day.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.81 today morning. The stock traded down 2.15% over the session.
  • Nesco Holdings (NYSE: NSCO) stock hit a yearly low of $5.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
  • Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ: GRTS) stock hit $7.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.7% over the course of the day.
  • Valeura Energy (OTC: PNWRF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.94% over the rest of the day.
  • Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.95 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.21% for the day.
  • Civeo (NYSE: CVEO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.98 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.93% on the session.
  • Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.23. Shares then traded down 4.86%.
  • Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) stock moved down 1.49% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.32 to open trading.
  • TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ: TGA) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.22 to begin trading.
  • Universal Stainless (NASDAQ: USAP) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.52 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.78%.
  • FSD Pharma (OTC: FSDDD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.43 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.47% on the session.
  • TravelCenters Of America (NASDAQ: TA) stock hit $10.12 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.89% over the course of the day.
  • Independence Contract (NYSE: ICD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.75, and later moved down 6.88% over the session.
  • Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) shares set a new yearly low of $1.32 this morning. The stock was down 1.96% on the session.
  • Chemesis International (OTC: CADMF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 16.16%.
  • Zovio (NASDAQ: ZVO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $1.38. Shares then traded down 4.17%.
  • Dixie Brands (OTC: DXBRF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.14% for the day.
  • Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.54. Shares then traded down 2.42%.
  • Madalena Energy (OTC: MDLNF) shares moved up 10.33% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.06 to begin trading.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.78 today morning. The stock was down 3.83% on the session.
  • Reed's (NASDAQ: REED) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 14.29% on the day.
  • Basic Energy Servs (NYSE: BAS) shares moved up 0.61% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.73 to begin trading.
  • Liberty Defense Holdings (OTC: LDDFF) shares were down 32.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.17.
  • Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ: KGJI) stock moved down 15.8% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.31 to open trading.
  • Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ: TRIB) shares fell to $0.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.12%.
  • Estre Ambiental (NASDAQ: ESTR) stock moved up 3.91% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.22 to open trading.
  • GB Sciences (OTC: GBLX) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.85%.
  • Hermitage Offshore (NYSE: PSV) stock moved down 20.62% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.91 to open trading.
  • KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH) stock moved down 2.46% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.52 to open trading.
  • MYM Nutraceuticals (OTC: MYMMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.26% on the session.
  • P & F Industries (NASDAQ: PFIN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $5.99, and later moved down 6.41% over the session.
  • Biolase (NASDAQ: BIOL) stock hit $0.64 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.71% over the course of the day.
  • Victory Square (OTC: VSQTF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.12 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • GrowLife (OTC: PHOT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.003 this morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.
  • CannaOne Technologies (OTC: CNONF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.44, and later moved down 5.07% over the session.
  • Cool Holdings (NASDAQ: AWSM) stock hit a yearly low of $0.41 this morning. The stock was down 17.19% for the day.
  • Chineseinvestors.com (OTC: CIIX) shares fell to $0.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.76%.
  • TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.35%.
  • Hugoton Royalty (OTC: HGTXU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.24. Shares then traded down 7.37%.
  • Prairie Provident (OTC: PRPRF) shares fell to $0.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
  • West Red Lake Gold Mines (OTC: RLGMF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Lift (OTC: LFCOF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.27 today morning. The stock traded down 1.44% over the session.
  • Cannabis One Holdings (OTC: CAAOF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.12, and later moved down 17.56% over the session.
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) stock moved down 6.57% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.40 to open trading.
  • Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) shares were down 8.99% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.10.
  • Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ: APOP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.60, and later moved up 383.33% over the session.
  • Graphene 3D Lab (OTC: GPHBF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.03, and later moved up 3.98% over the session.
  • Greater Cannabis Co (OTC: GCAN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.06 today morning. The stock was down 6.15% on the session.
  • CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 20.78% on the session.
  • Novra Technologies (OTC: NVRVF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.09 today morning. The stock traded down 1.28% over the session.
  • DPW Holdings (AMEX: DPW) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • GroGenesis (OTC: GROG) stock moved up 30.08% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
  • Universal Security (AMEX: UUU) shares set a new yearly low of $0.72 this morning. The stock was down 7.82% on the session.
  • Traverse Energy (OTC: TVETF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.001 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • European Electric Metals (OTC: EVXXF) shares fell to $0.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 26.03%.
  • West Coast Ventures Group (OTC: WCVC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.0048 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 8.33% on the day.
  • Nextraction Energy (OTC: NXTFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.01, and later moved up 2.0% over the session.
  • Vilacto Bio (OTC: VIBI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.00005 today morning. The stock traded up 9900.0% over the session.
  • First Colombia Gold (OTC: FCGD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • DNA Print Genomics (OTC: DNAG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.
  • Global Enter Hldgs (OTC: GBHL) shares moved down 7.5% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0007 to begin trading.
  • Lescarden (OTC: LCAR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.002 to begin trading. The stock was down 20.0% on the session.
  • New America Energy (OTC: NECA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
  • Minerco (OTC: MINE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
  • Marketing Worldwide (OTC: MWWC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.

