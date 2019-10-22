Market Overview

38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2019 6:42am
Gainers

  • Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) shares jumped 51.4% to close at $30.00 on Monday.
  • Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) shares jumped 33.7% to close at $26.00 on Monday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) surged 24.5% to close at $6.97 after the company signed a partnership agreement with Chongqing Shude Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  • Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) surged 21.5% to close at $26.00.
  • Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) shares gained 20.5% to close at $3.11 after reporting Q3 revenue.
  • Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) climbed 16.3% to close at $14.80.
  • Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) rose 15.4% to close at $100.89 following the release of positive data for the company's HER2CLIMB phase 2 trial.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares jumped 15.1% to close at $16.28.
  • ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) rose 14.6% to close at $7.39.
  • Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) gained 13.4% to close at $11.48 after the company announced it will explore strategic options for its professional beauty business.
  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) climbed 13% to close at $5.92.
  • CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) rose 12.9% to close at $13.06.
  • Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) gained 12.8% to close at $28.70.
  • Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) rose 12.7% to close at $31.17.
  • Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) gained 12.3% to close at $3.56.
  • IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) climbed 10.5% to close at $5.90.
  • Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares rose 10.1% to close at $32.76 after Russia softened its draft law which was limiting foreign ownership in Major IT companies.
  • Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) gained 9.2% to close at $14.42.
  • RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) surged 8.2% to close at $4.99 after Citigroup upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral.
  • Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) gained 6.8% to close at $7.67.
  • Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) jumped 6.6% to close at $7.80.
  • Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares jumped 6% to close at $0.1510.
  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) gained 5.2% to close at $11.75.
  • Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) shares rose 4.1% to close at $40.42 after the company spun off M&G, an investment management business it owned, into its own publicly traded company.

 

Losers

  • Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) shares dipped 26.9% to close at $5.00.
  • Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) dropped 14.1% to close at $13.03.
  • McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) shares fell 13.2% to close at $2.04 after the company entered into an agreement for $1.7 billion of new financing with its secured lenders.
  • Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) dropped 12.1% to close at $9.29 after a whistle blower alleged the company is engaging in unethical practices to strengthen financial reports.
  • Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares fell 11.3% to close at $2.3600 after gaining 6.40% on Friday.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) dropped 9.9% to close at $26.38.
  • Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) shares declined 9.9% to close at $4.46.
  • Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHS) dipped 9% to close at $32.18 after the company agreed to be acquired by One Rock Capital Partners for $32 per share.
  • Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) shares fell 8.6% to close at $43.65 after the company's CEO said he would step down to pursue other opportunities.
  • Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE: KWR) shares tumbled 8.1% to close at $147.76 after the company lowered its FY19 adjusted EBITDA guidance from year-over-year growth to down around 2-4%.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) fell 5.2% to close at $2.9200.
  • Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) fell 5% to close at $6.97.
  • Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) shares fell 4.4% to close at $2.38.
  • Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares fell 3.7% to close at $2.3300 after climbing 15.24% on Friday.

