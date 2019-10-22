38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) shares jumped 51.4% to close at $30.00 on Monday.
- Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) shares jumped 33.7% to close at $26.00 on Monday after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) surged 24.5% to close at $6.97 after the company signed a partnership agreement with Chongqing Shude Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) surged 21.5% to close at $26.00.
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) shares gained 20.5% to close at $3.11 after reporting Q3 revenue.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) climbed 16.3% to close at $14.80.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) rose 15.4% to close at $100.89 following the release of positive data for the company's HER2CLIMB phase 2 trial.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares jumped 15.1% to close at $16.28.
- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) rose 14.6% to close at $7.39.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) gained 13.4% to close at $11.48 after the company announced it will explore strategic options for its professional beauty business.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) climbed 13% to close at $5.92.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) rose 12.9% to close at $13.06.
- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) gained 12.8% to close at $28.70.
- Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) rose 12.7% to close at $31.17.
- Trans World Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: TWMC) gained 12.3% to close at $3.56.
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) climbed 10.5% to close at $5.90.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares rose 10.1% to close at $32.76 after Russia softened its draft law which was limiting foreign ownership in Major IT companies.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) gained 9.2% to close at $14.42.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) surged 8.2% to close at $4.99 after Citigroup upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral.
- Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) gained 6.8% to close at $7.67.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) jumped 6.6% to close at $7.80.
- Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares jumped 6% to close at $0.1510.
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) gained 5.2% to close at $11.75.
- Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) shares rose 4.1% to close at $40.42 after the company spun off M&G, an investment management business it owned, into its own publicly traded company.
Losers
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) shares dipped 26.9% to close at $5.00.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) dropped 14.1% to close at $13.03.
- McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) shares fell 13.2% to close at $2.04 after the company entered into an agreement for $1.7 billion of new financing with its secured lenders.
- Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) dropped 12.1% to close at $9.29 after a whistle blower alleged the company is engaging in unethical practices to strengthen financial reports.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares fell 11.3% to close at $2.3600 after gaining 6.40% on Friday.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) dropped 9.9% to close at $26.38.
- Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) shares declined 9.9% to close at $4.46.
- Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHS) dipped 9% to close at $32.18 after the company agreed to be acquired by One Rock Capital Partners for $32 per share.
- Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) shares fell 8.6% to close at $43.65 after the company's CEO said he would step down to pursue other opportunities.
- Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE: KWR) shares tumbled 8.1% to close at $147.76 after the company lowered its FY19 adjusted EBITDA guidance from year-over-year growth to down around 2-4%.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) fell 5.2% to close at $2.9200.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) fell 5% to close at $6.97.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) shares fell 4.4% to close at $2.38.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares fell 3.7% to close at $2.3300 after climbing 15.24% on Friday.
