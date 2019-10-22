Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

McKinsey Report: 60% Of Banks May Not Survive An Economic Slowdown
Craig Adeyanju , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 22, 2019 6:27am   Comments
Share:
McKinsey Report: 60% Of Banks May Not Survive An Economic Slowdown

A third of banks around the world are too weak to survive a severe economic recession, a management consulting firm McKinsey & Co. said in a report on Monday.

What Happened

Pointing at a decelerating growth in volumes and revenues, with lending growth standing at 4% in 2018, the McKinsey said the banking industry is in the late phase of an economic cycle. The 4% lending growth in 2018 was the lowest in five years and is also 150 basis points below the nominal GDP growth.

While experienced professionals in the banking industry may have seen this cycle repeat itself a few times, this particular cycle seems different, the report says. Despite a little rise in interest rates, the global return on tangible equity (ROTE) has stayed at 10.5%.

Why It Matters

The stagnation appears to be from emerging markets, where banks have seen their ROTE decline sharply, from 20% in 2013 to 14.1% in 2018, which McKinsey attributed to ongoing digital disruption. In developed markets, strong productivity and risk costs gains have helped banks improve their ROTE from 6.8 to 8.9%.

Globally, the return on tangible equity is lower than the cost of equity at about 60% of banks. An extended economic slowdown that features low or negative interest rates “could wreak further havoc,” the report says.

What's Next

To improve the situation, McKinsey calls for banks to “urgently consider a suite of radical organic or inorganic moves before we hit a downturn.” Struggling banks can make defensive moves, offensive moves, and tactical improvements to their businesses to improve the chances of weathering a slowdown.

According to McKinsey, a defensive move can involve the improvement of risk management with advanced analytics and artificial intelligence. Going on the offensive may mean “dramatically lowering costs by outsourcing non-differentiated cost drivers to industry utilities.” When it comes to tactical improvements, banks should consider advancing customer experience, supported by advanced data analytics, to find revenue opportunities they may have been missing.

Posted-In: News Events Global Economics Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

US-China Trade Deal Talks Seeing Progress, Says Chinese Vice Foreign Minister
China Asks WTO For $2.4B In Sanctions Against US
The Week In Cannabis: Good Policy News, Mixed Stock Performance, Strong Week For ETFs
Vanity Fair Author: Suspiciously Profitable China Trades May Not Be 'On The Level'
Asian Equities Mixed After US Markets Edged Lower
3 Reasons The Stock Market Won't Make New Highs On The Phase I Trade Deal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

12 Stocks To Watch For October 22, 2019