Apple CEO Joins Business School In China As Board Member

varshney.neer@gmail.com , Benzinga Contributor  
 
October 22, 2019 3:48am   Comments
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook has joined the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management in Beijing as the Chairman of its advisory board, South China Morning Post reported on Monday, Oct. 21.

What Happened

Cook is taking over the role from American venture capitalist Jim Breyer of Breyer Capital and will remain in the position for three years.

The rest of the advisory board for this year hasn’t been named yet. In the past, it consisted of both global business leaders and some of China’s top political figures.

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) founder Jack Ma, and SoftBank (OTC: SFTBY) CEO Masayoshi Son have all served on the board in previous years. Among Chinese leaders, Vice-Premier Liu He and central bank governor Yi Gang have also been members of the board.

Why It Matters

Being a member of the elite B-School’s advisory board reportedly grants privileged access to China’s top leaders. Xi Jinping has met with the board twice during his tenure as the country’s president.

Cook joining a Chinese university’s board could be seen as an attempt to woo the Chinese consumers.

Apple has been facing troubled waters in the world’s second largest consumer market ever since the recent US-China trade war started. There have been increased calls to boycott Apple products in China in favor of home-grown businesses like Huawei.

Apple courted another controversy earlier this month when it removed Quartz news app in China over its Hong Kong coverage.

