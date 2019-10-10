Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday morning, 185 companies hit new 52-week lows.
Interesting Highlights:
- The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Hang Seng Bank (OTC: HSNGY).
- The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Eline Entertainment Group (OTC: EEGI).
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARDS)'s stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 54.36% after reaching a new 52-week low.
Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows as of 10am on Thursday:
- Hang Seng Bank (OTC: HSNGY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.27 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Siemens Healthineers (OTC: SMMNY) stock moved down 0.89% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.90 to open trading.
- Jardine Strategic Hldgs (OTC: JSHLY) stock hit a yearly low of $14.50 this morning. The stock was down 2.49% for the day.
- BOC Hong Kong Holdings (OTC: BHKLY) shares set a new yearly low of $64.40 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.
- HP (NYSE: HPQ) shares set a new yearly low of $16.07 this morning. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.
- Associated British Foods (OTC: ASBFY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $25.49. Shares then traded down 1.62%.
- BYD (OTC: BYDDY) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.58 to begin trading.
- Tenaris (OTC: TNRSF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.23 on Thursday morning, later moving down 8.71% over the rest of the day.
- Kasikornbank Public Co (OTC: KPCPY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.38 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.88% on the day.
- Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares fell to $37.92 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.62%.
- Chr. Hansen Holding (OTC: CHYHY) shares moved down 11.96% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.93 to begin trading.
- Wynn Macau (OTC: WYNMF) shares were down 2.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.86.
- Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs (OTC: DFILF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.76 to begin trading.
- Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) stock hit a yearly low of $157.34 this morning. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.
- Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFY) shares moved down 2.48% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.44 to begin trading.
- EVRAZ (OTC: EVRZF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.10, and later moved down 2.67% over the session.
- Bank of East Asia (OTC: BKEAY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.34. Shares then traded down 1.27%.
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $10.89, and later moved down 8.11% over the session.
- Mail.ru Group (OTC: MLRYY) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $20.20 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Marks & Spencer Group (OTC: MAKSY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.94 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.38% over the rest of the day.
- Tate & Lyle (OTC: TATYY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $33.70 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.1% for the day.
- SLM (NASDAQ: SLMBP) shares fell to $54.23 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.88%.
- Mercari (OTC: MCARY) shares fell to $11.06 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.01%.
- Champion REIT (OTC: CMPNF) stock hit $0.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.3% over the course of the day.
- CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $29.12 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.02% for the day.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.09 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.52% over the rest of the day.
- Chesapeake Energy (OTC: CHKDP) stock hit $350.00 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.41% over the course of the day.
- Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) stock hit $16.03 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.68% over the course of the day.
- Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) shares set a new yearly low of $22.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.59 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.03%.
- Exxaro Resources (OTC: EXXAY) stock hit a yearly low of $7.97 this morning. The stock was down 11.2% for the day.
- Apergy (NYSE: APY) stock set a new 52-week low of $23.66 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 0.04%.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) stock hit a yearly low of $57.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.
- Brunello Cucinelli (OTC: BCUCY) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.76 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.13. Shares then traded down 0.07%.
- CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) shares were up 0.13% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $15.56.
- Mineral Resources (OTC: MALRY) shares moved down 11.37% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.50 to begin trading.
- Aston Martin Lagonda (OTC: ARGGY) shares fell to $5.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.04%.
- BioTelemetry (NASDAQ: BEAT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $37.50 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.05% over the rest of the day.
- Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) shares set a new yearly low of $26.20 this morning. The stock was up 1.19% on the session.
- Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE: WDR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $15.08. Shares then traded down 1.4%.
- Dah Sing Financial Hldgs (OTC: DSFGY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $10.80 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.72% for the day.
- SM Energy (NYSE: SM) shares fell to $8.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.52%.
- Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) stock hit a yearly low of $9.34 this morning. The stock was down 1.73% for the day.
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.27% on the session.
- Cryolife (NYSE: CRY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.81 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.02% over the rest of the day.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $2.95. Shares then traded down 26.36%.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AERI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $17.72. Shares then traded up 0.39%.
- Frontera Energy (OTC: FECCF) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.89 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 2.06%.
- So-Young International (NASDAQ: SY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.50 on Thursday morning, later moving up 0.47% over the rest of the day.
- Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX) shares fell to $13.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.69%.
- Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.26 on Thursday. The stock was down 6.62% for the day.
- Cerus (NASDAQ: CERS) shares set a new yearly low of $4.41 this morning. The stock was down 1.88% on the session.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 9.84% on the day.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ: RUTH) shares hit a yearly low of $18.81 today morning. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.
- Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.41 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 22.55%.
- Axogen (NASDAQ: AXGN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $11.09. Shares then traded down 0.58%.
- Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $21.78, and later moved down 1.52% over the session.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.67 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.77% on the session.
- Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) shares fell to $10.80 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.3%.
- Tassal Group (OTC: TSLLF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.70 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares fell to $6.36 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.39%.
- Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 18.92% on the day.
- SolGold (OTC: SLGGF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.24, and later moved down 14.29% over the session.
- Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) stock moved down 1.7% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.38 to open trading.
- Cellectis (OTC: CMVLF) stock moved down 0.1% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.60 to open trading.
- Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares moved down 3.99% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.15 to begin trading.
- Jernigan Capital (NYSE: JCAP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $18.67, and later moved down 0.69% over the session.
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $8.96, and later moved down 1.27% over the session.
- Fairfax Africa Holdings (OTC: FFXXF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.12. Shares then traded up 2.06%.
- Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) shares moved up 0.57% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.62 to begin trading.
- PharmaCielo (OTC: PHCEF) shares fell to $2.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.89%.
- ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) stock hit $4.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.23% over the course of the day.
- Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.45 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.0% over the rest of the day.
- CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.48 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.71%.
- Dermira (NASDAQ: DERM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $5.50 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.06% for the day.
- Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CNSL) shares fell to $3.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.29%.
- Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) stock hit a yearly low of $4.12 this morning. The stock was down 1.56% for the day.
- Canopy Rivers (OTC: CNPOF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.44 this morning. The stock was down 7.37% on the session.
- ViewRay (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares moved down 3.04% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.23 to begin trading.
- Biofrontera (OTC: BFFTF) shares moved down 15.86% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.62 to begin trading.
- Sky Network Television (OTC: SYKWF) stock hit $0.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 18.67% over the course of the day.
- Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ: ENOB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $3.67, and later moved down 4.88% over the session.
- Noodles (NASDAQ: NDLS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.68 on Thursday morning, later moving up 0.49% over the rest of the day.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) stock moved down 6.21% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.33 to open trading.
- Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE: PBT) stock moved down 1.1% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.50 to open trading.
- The Flowr (OTC: FLWPF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.59 on Thursday morning, later moving down 3.01% over the rest of the day.
- Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ: HABT) stock moved down 2.73% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.93 to open trading.
- Asia Standard Intl Gr (OTC: ASASF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.38. Shares then traded down 3.13%.
- Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.74, and later moved down 8.84% over the session.
- Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.11% over the rest of the day.
- Exagen (NASDAQ: XGN) stock hit a yearly low of $13.02 this morning. The stock was down 5.72% for the day.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.00 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.36% on the session.
- Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.26 today morning. The stock traded down 0.44% over the session.
- Clean TeQ Holdings (OTC: CTEQF) shares moved down 1.42% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.18 to begin trading.
- Zenabis Global (OTC: ZBISF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Thursday morning, later moving down 13.15% over the rest of the day.
- C. P. Lotus (OTC: CTAIF) stock moved down 50.0% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.001 to open trading.
- Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares moved down 3.53% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.65 to begin trading.
- Plus Prods (OTC: PLPRF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.50 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.
- Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.34 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 22.94%.
- Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ: SBBP) stock hit $2.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.72% over the course of the day.
- Drone Delivery Canada (OTC: TAKOF) shares fell to $0.62 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.57%.
- Rapala VMC (OTC: RPNMF) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.01 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 5.94%.
- Valley Republic (OTC: VLLX) shares fell to $28.27 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.26%.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares moved down 2.96% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.69 to begin trading.
- Copper Mountain Mining (OTC: CPPMF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.46 this morning. The stock was down 8.0% for the day.
- Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ: AXAS) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.06%.
- Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) shares moved down 1.27% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.05 to begin trading.
- VIVO Cannabis (OTC: VVCIF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.24 on Thursday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
- Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRVI) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.66 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 1.4%.
- 1933 Industries (OTC: TGIFF) stock hit $0.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.2% over the course of the day.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARDS) shares were down 6.51% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.37.
- Dixie Brands (OTC: DXBRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.97% on the day.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ: MTC) shares were up 0.84% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.34.
- Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) stock moved down 3.56% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.57 to open trading.
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC: BLOZF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.35 today morning. The stock was up 2.95% on the session.
- Eve (OTC: EEVVF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.12% on the session.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares set a new yearly low of $3.93 this morning. The stock was down 5.76% on the session.
- Majestic Gold (OTC: MJGCF) stock moved down 16.45% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to open trading.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.62, and later moved down 13.22% over the session.
- Terra Tech (OTC: TRTC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.32. Shares then traded up 1.04%.
- High Tide (OTC: HITIF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.76% over the rest of the day.
- Colonial Coal Intl (OTC: CCARF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.17 this morning. The stock was down 19.91% on the session.
- Siyata Mobile (OTC: SYATF) shares were down 10.81% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.24.
- SOL Global Investments (OTC: SOLCF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.75 today morning. The stock traded down 8.4% over the session.
- C21 Investments (OTC: CXXIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.95%.
- Corsa Coal (OTC: CRSXF) stock hit $0.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- Nutritional High Intl (OTC: SPLIF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.08 today morning. The stock was down 3.87% on the session.
- Terrax Minerals (OTC: TRXXF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.21 this morning. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.
- Estre Ambiental (NASDAQ: ESTR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.32 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded up 9.13% on the day.
- CVD Equipment (NASDAQ: CVV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.15 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CTXR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.2% on the session.
- MYM Nutraceuticals (OTC: MYMMF) shares fell to $0.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- AAC Holdings (NYSE: AAC) stock moved down 12.02% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.49 to open trading.
- Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares were down 3.63% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.37.
- Resort Savers (OTC: RSSVD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.
- True Leaf Brands (OTC: TRLFF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Thursday morning, later moving down 15.14% over the rest of the day.
- Indiva (OTC: NDVAF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.18 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.05% on the session.
- Trutankless (OTC: TKLS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) shares fell to $0.37 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.17%.
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ: AZRX) shares fell to $0.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.14%.
- Enservco (AMEX: ENSV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.20. Shares then traded down 9.6%.
- Azucar Minerals (OTC: AXDDF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.15 this morning. The stock was down 5.46% for the day.
- Quinsam Capital (OTC: QCAAF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was down 11.86% for the day.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.63 today morning. The stock traded down 3.59% over the session.
- Jason Industries (NASDAQ: JASN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.27, and later moved down 1.46% over the session.
- Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Gr (OTC: KWBT) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.19 today morning. The stock traded down 14.09% over the session.
- Wayland Gr (OTC: MRRCF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Thursday. The stock was up 54.36% for the day.
- Leading Edge Materials (OTC: LEMIF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.07 today morning. The stock was up 1.44% on the session.
- Meridian Mining (OTC: MRRDF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.03. Shares then traded down 60.26%.
- Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NVUS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.53 this morning. The stock was down 2.04% for the day.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REXN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Mascota Resources (OTC: MACR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GEMP) shares moved up 3.5% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.33 to begin trading.
- Azarga Metals (OTC: EUUNF) stock moved down 29.54% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to open trading.
- DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares set a new yearly low of $0.42 this morning. The stock was down 3.19% on the session.
- Power Metals (OTC: PWRMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.04, and later moved up 7.78% over the session.
- Frelii (OTC: FRLI) stock hit a yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- DionyMed Brands (OTC: DYMEF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.07 this morning. The stock was down 2.53% on the session.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) stock hit $2.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 16.33% over the course of the day.
- Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTC: YEWB) stock moved down 37.0% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading.
- Northern Graphite (OTC: NGPHF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Thursday morning, later moving down 12.26% over the rest of the day.
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTC: BTHCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.39% on the day.
- Guyana Goldstrike (OTC: GYNAF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 18.71% for the day.
- Quad M Solns (OTC: MMMM) stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Metwood (OTC: MTWD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.02, and later moved down 96.0% over the session.
- Orion Nutraceuticals (OTC: ORONF) shares fell to $0.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).
- Fision (OTC: FSSN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Sanchez Energy (OTC: SNECQ) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 39.53% on the session.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares were down 8.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.62.
- Cameo Industries (OTC: CRUUF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 49.38%.
- Goldrea Resources (OTC: GORAF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.02 this morning. The stock was down 23.08% on the session.
- Ironclad Encryption (OTC: IRNC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.00249 to begin trading. The stock was up 9.66% on the session.
- CDTi Advanced Materials (OTC: CDTI) stock hit $0.10 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 86.9% over the course of the day.
- Wildsky Resources (OTC: HWTHF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was down 15.16% on the session.
- FutureLand (OTC: FUTL) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
- Octagon 88 Resources (OTC: OCTX) stock moved up 10.0% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0045 to open trading.
- Skinvisible (OTC: SKVI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- Premier Biomedical (OTC: BIEI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.0035. Shares then traded down 26.83%.
- AVEW Holdings (OTC: AVEW) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0002 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Blue Water Global Group (OTC: BLUU) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.
- Eline Entertainment Group (OTC: EEGI) stock moved down 99.0% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.
