Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, 192 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Significant Points:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) .

. Global Technologies (OTC: GTLL) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low

was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low Of the companies setting new 52-week lows, NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) underwent the biggest reversal. Shares of NeuroMetrix actually traded up 26.13% to bounce back from its new 52-week low.

underwent the biggest reversal. Shares of actually traded up 26.13% to bounce back from its new 52-week low.



The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10am on Wednesday:

Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $11.70, and later moved down 3.89% over the session.

Nutritional High Intl (OTC: SPLIF) stock moved down 5.36% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to open trading.

Jardine Matheson Holdings (OTC: JARLF) stock set a new 52-week low of $52.59 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.77%.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) stock hit $40.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.02% over the course of the day.

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares fell to $138.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.26%.

Electricite de France (OTC: ECIFY) stock hit a yearly low of $2.00 this morning. The stock was down 2.91% for the day.

RPC (NYSE: RES) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $4.87. Shares then traded down 5.98%.

BYD (OTC: BYDDY) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.59 today morning. The stock traded down 1.34% over the session.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) stock hit a yearly low of $80.76 this morning. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $8.47, and later moved down 0.47% over the session.

Erste Group Bank (OTC: EBKOF) shares moved down 1.51% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $31.22 to begin trading.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) stock moved down 3.15% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.50 to open trading.

1933 Industries (OTC: TGIFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.51% on the day.

Soda Sanayii (OTC: SOYIF) shares fell to $0.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.9%.

Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs (OTC: DFILF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.92 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 3.05% over the rest of the day.

Dairy Farm Intl Hldgs (OTC: DFIHY) shares were down 3.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $29.28.

Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $158.01 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.

Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.0% for the day.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $3.09. Shares then traded down 4.7%.

Patten Energy Solns Gr (OTC: PTTN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) shares moved down 0.37% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.18 to begin trading.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) shares fell to $118.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.2%.

Secoo Holding (NASDAQ: SECO) shares were down 1.51% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.82.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) stock hit $11.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.4% over the course of the day.

China Everbright Intl (OTC: CHFFY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.57 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

Macerich (NYSE: MAC) shares set a new yearly low of $27.49 this morning. The stock was down 1.37% on the session.

Marks & Spencer Group (OTC: MAKSY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.21% for the day.

United States Steel (NYSE: X) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $10.16, and later moved down 9.25% over the session.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE: AMG) shares were down 0.36% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $71.70.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE: NFG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $43.21, and later moved down 0.39% over the session.

Hugo Boss (OTC: BOSSY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.

nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.04 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $16.11. Shares then traded up 2.07%.

Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.57 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.54% on the session.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ: TROV) shares fell to $1.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.09%.

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.81 today morning. The stock traded up 0.06% over the session.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $23.29 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.24% on the day.

Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.76 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.21% for the day.

Tidewater (NYSE: TDW) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $13.69, and later moved up 0.51% over the session.

Exxaro Resources (OTC: EXXAY) shares moved down 6.04% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.09 to begin trading.

Brunello Cucinelli (OTC: BCUCY) stock moved down 4.13% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $15.10 to open trading.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AGIO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $31.36 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.

Exagen (NASDAQ: XGN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.10 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.62% over the rest of the day.

Meredith (NYSE: MDP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $31.39. Shares then traded down 0.77%.

iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) stock set a new 52-week low of $54.00 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 6.65%.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $57.91 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.4% over the rest of the day.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $15.07, and later moved up 2.45% over the session.

B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) shares set a new yearly low of $16.67 this morning. The stock was down 3.08% on the session.

Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.93 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.37% on the session.

Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.63 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.14%.

South32 (OTC: SOUHY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.94 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.37% over the rest of the day.

Rhino Novi (OTC: RNOV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 61.54% over the session.

RSA Insurance Group (OTC: RSNAY) shares moved down 1.26% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.07 to begin trading.

Rising Biosciences (OTC: RBII) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0007 today morning. The stock traded down 22.22% over the session.

Cryolife (NYSE: CRY) shares moved down 0.51% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.25 to begin trading.

Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) stock hit a yearly low of $2.44 this morning. The stock was down 1.63% for the day.

Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $145.34 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.

Luminex (NASDAQ: LMNX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $19.39, and later moved up 0.56% over the session.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRVI) shares moved up 2.46% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.82 to begin trading.

Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) shares hit a yearly low of $18.91 today morning. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.

Verecloud (OTC: VCLD) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0007 this morning. The stock was down 30.0% on the session.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) shares moved down 2.8% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.58 to begin trading.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares fell to $10.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.05%.

Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ: AAWW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $20.79 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.

Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.72 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.22% for the day.

Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) stock hit a yearly low of $22.59 this morning. The stock was down 3.45% for the day.

AA (OTC: AATDF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.55 this morning. The stock was down 12.0% on the session.

Pearson (NYSE: PSO) shares were down 0.99% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.47.

ViewRay (NASDAQ: VRAY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $2.42. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

TILT Holdings (OTC: TLLTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.20, and later moved up 0.87% over the session.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares moved down 1.03% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.73 to begin trading.

Peyto Exploration & Dev (OTC: PEYUF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.01 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KNSA) stock hit a yearly low of $6.62 this morning. The stock was up 1.63% for the day.

Manitowoc Co (NYSE: MTW) stock dropped to a

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $10.65. Shares then traded down 0.97%. Jernigan Capital (NYSE: JCAP) stock hit a yearly low of $18.75 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.75 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% for the day. PharmaCielo (OTC: PHCEF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.25% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.00 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 6.25% over the rest of the day. ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.01% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.01% on the session. Precision Drilling (NYSE: PDS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.02 today morning. The stock was down 1.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.02 today morning. The stock was down 1.31% on the session. CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares moved down 2.5% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.75 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.5% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.75 to begin trading. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.44 today morning. The stock traded down 1.8% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.44 today morning. The stock traded down 1.8% over the session. Strikeforce Technologies (OTC: SFOR) stock moved up 17.65% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0015 to open trading.

stock moved up 17.65% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0015 to open trading. Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ: ASMB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.61 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.67% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.61 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.67% over the rest of the day. Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CNSL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.49, and later moved down 4.1% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.49, and later moved down 4.1% over the session. Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares moved down 2.5% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.29 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.5% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.29 to begin trading. Vet Online Supply (OTC: VTNL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO) shares moved up 1.14% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.25 to begin trading.

shares moved up 1.14% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.25 to begin trading. Firsthand Tech Value Fund (NASDAQ: SVVC) shares hit a yearly low of $7.29 today morning. The stock was down 2.27% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.29 today morning. The stock was down 2.27% on the session. Noodles (NASDAQ: NDLS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $5.11. Shares then traded down 2.86%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $5.11. Shares then traded down 2.86%. Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE: PBT) shares set a new yearly low of $4.62 this morning. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.62 this morning. The stock was down 1.28% on the session. Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares set a new yearly low of $3.13 this morning. The stock was up 0.73% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.13 this morning. The stock was up 0.73% on the session. KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.78% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.78% on the session. Dorel Industries (OTC: DIIBF) shares set a new yearly low of $3.57 this morning. The stock was down 1.87% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.57 this morning. The stock was down 1.87% on the session. DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ: DZSI) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.52 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.23%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.52 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.23%. Pulse Network (OTC: TPNI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.00005, and later moved down 87.5% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.00005, and later moved down 87.5% over the session. Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.73 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.7% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $3.73 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.7% for the day. Yangarra Resources (OTC: YGRAF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.97 this morning. The stock was down 2.79% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.97 this morning. The stock was down 2.79% on the session. Evolution Petroleum (AMEX: EPM) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.44 today morning. The stock traded down 0.66% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.44 today morning. The stock traded down 0.66% over the session. Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FULC) shares set a new yearly low of $5.63 this morning. The stock was down 1.73% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.63 this morning. The stock was down 1.73% on the session. Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE: FET) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.6%. Zecotek Photonics (OTC: ZMSPF) stock moved down 4.95% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.95% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading. AirBoss of America (OTC: ABSSF) stock moved down 0.35% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.65 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.35% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.65 to open trading. Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.67 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 2.06%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.67 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 2.06%. UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ: URGN) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.24 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.5%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $21.24 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 1.5%. LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares fell to $1.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.7%.

shares fell to $1.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.7%. Zenabis Global (OTC: ZBISF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.60, and later moved down 1.26% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.60, and later moved down 1.26% over the session. Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.85% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.85% over the rest of the day. Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) stock hit $4.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.01% over the course of the day.

stock hit $4.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 9.01% over the course of the day. Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares hit a yearly low of $4.00 today morning. The stock was down 4.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.00 today morning. The stock was down 4.29% on the session. Indus Hldgs (OTC: INDXF) shares were down 6.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.33.

shares were down 6.8% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.33. Tetraphase Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: TTPH) shares hit a yearly low of $3.44 today morning. The stock was down 3.8% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.44 today morning. The stock was down 3.8% on the session. Crew Energy (OTC: CWEGF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.42 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.42 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Adriatic Metals (OTC: ADMLF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.69. Shares then traded down 4.17%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.69. Shares then traded down 4.17%. Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) shares set a new yearly low of $1.18 this morning. The stock was down 15.88% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.18 this morning. The stock was down 15.88% on the session. Charah Solutions (NYSE: CHRA) shares fell to $1.78 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 4.24%.

shares fell to $1.78 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 4.24%. Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARDS) shares hit a yearly low of $6.10 today morning. The stock was down 9.84% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.10 today morning. The stock was down 9.84% on the session. Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) shares were down 0.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.89.

shares were down 0.64% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.89. Le Saunda Holdings (OTC: LESAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.07, and later moved down 1.39% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.07, and later moved down 1.39% over the session. Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE: CRT) stock hit a yearly low of $8.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.3% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.3% for the day. Siyata Mobile (OTC: SYATF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.35% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.26 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.35% over the rest of the day. Choom Holdings (OTC: CHOOF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.65% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 0.65% over the rest of the day. IVERIC bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) shares fell to $1.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.75%.

shares fell to $1.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.75%. Tech Central (OTC: TCHC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock was up 26.13% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock was up 26.13% for the day. HighGold Mining (OTC: HGGOF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day. Syrah Resources (OTC: SRHYY) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.35 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Altura Energy (OTC: ATUUF) shares were down 14.58% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.19.

shares were down 14.58% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.19. True Leaf Brands (OTC: TRLFF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.46%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.46%. CVD Equipment (NASDAQ: CVV) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.16 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.43%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.16 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 0.43%. Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CTXR) stock moved down 5.97% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.62 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.97% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.62 to open trading. Sky and Space Global (OTC: BENGF) stock hit $0.001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Mega Uranium (OTC: MGAFF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was up 1.4% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was up 1.4% for the day. OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares moved down 1.18% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.62 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.18% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.62 to begin trading. Tourmaline Oil (OTC: TRMLF) stock hit $7.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.82% over the course of the day.

stock hit $7.87 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.82% over the course of the day. SK3 Group (OTC: SKTO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.73% for the day. Morien Resources (OTC: APMCF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.25 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.25 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. HCB Financial (OTC: HCBN) stock hit a yearly low of $30.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $30.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.16% for the day. Golden Leaf Holdings (OTC: GLDFF) shares fell to $0.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.98%.

shares fell to $0.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.98%. Approach Resources (NASDAQ: AREX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.91% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.12 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.91% on the day. Jason Industries (NASDAQ: JASN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.27 today morning. The stock was down 3.79% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.27 today morning. The stock was down 3.79% on the session. Core One Labs (OTC: CLABF) shares were down 2.62% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.41.

shares were down 2.62% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.41. Appia Energy (OTC: APAAF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.14. Shares then traded down 10.12%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.14. Shares then traded down 10.12%. Neurotrope (NASDAQ: NTRP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.87% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.87% on the session. Leading Edge Materials (OTC: LEMIF) shares moved down 1.12% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.12% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to begin trading. Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NVUS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.2% for the day. Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.35 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $21.35 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.6%. Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.82 this morning. The stock was down 7.04% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.82 this morning. The stock was down 7.04% for the day. Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares fell to $6.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.14%.

shares fell to $6.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.14%. Ionic Brands (OTC: IONKF) stock moved down 13.45% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.

stock moved down 13.45% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading. First Vanadium (OTC: FVANF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.14. Shares then traded up 3.23%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.14. Shares then traded up 3.23%. Wunong Asia Pacific Co (OTC: AITA) shares fell to $0.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.5%.

shares fell to $0.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 12.5%. Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) stock moved down 4.42% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.13 to open trading.

stock moved down 4.42% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.13 to open trading. American Battery Metals (OTC: ABML) shares hit a yearly low of $0.05 today morning. The stock was down 12.04% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.05 today morning. The stock was down 12.04% on the session. CellCube Energy Storage (OTC: CECBF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 14.17% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 14.17% on the session. Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.73 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.19% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.73 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.19% on the session. DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day. Interbit (OTC: BTLLF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 13.33% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock was down 13.33% for the day. Frelii (OTC: FRLI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.10. Shares then traded up 0.41%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.10. Shares then traded up 0.41%. Crystal Lake Mining (OTC: SIOCF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.10 today morning. The stock traded down 17.65% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.10 today morning. The stock traded down 17.65% over the session. Taubman Centers (NYSE: TCO) stock hit $36.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.19% over the course of the day.

stock hit $36.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.19% over the course of the day. Garb Oil & Power (OTC: GARB) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). BIGG Digital Assets (OTC: BBKCF) stock hit $0.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 20.56% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 20.56% over the course of the day. Guyana Goldstrike (OTC: GYNAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.04, and later moved down 22.91% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.04, and later moved down 22.91% over the session. NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ: NURO) shares were down 3.55% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.29.

shares were down 3.55% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.29. Global Cannabis (OTC: FUAPF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session. Innerscope Hearing Techno (OTC: INND) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 5.26% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.01, and later moved down 5.26% over the session. American Commerce Solns (OTC: AACS) shares moved down 33.33% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0005 to begin trading.

shares moved down 33.33% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0005 to begin trading. 21C Metals (OTC: DCNNF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 5.48% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 5.48% over the rest of the day. Group Eleven Resources (OTC: GRLVF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 32.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.03 today morning. The stock was down 32.5% on the session. Latteno Food (OTC: LATF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Livewire Ergogenics (OTC: LVVV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.76% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.76% on the session. SM Energy (NYSE: SM) stock hit a yearly low of $8.46 this morning. The stock was down 1.93% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.46 this morning. The stock was down 1.93% for the day. Cryptanite Blockchain (OTC: CRBTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.72% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.72% on the day. Philippine Metals (OTC: PHIXF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0011 this morning. The stock was down 97.52% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.0011 this morning. The stock was down 97.52% on the session. Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) stock hit a yearly low of $3.31 this morning. The stock was down 0.6% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.31 this morning. The stock was down 0.6% for the day. Rogers Communications (NYSE: RCI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $47.71 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.52% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $47.71 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.52% on the day. National American (OTC: NAUH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 87.14% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 87.14% on the day. Legacy Reserves (OTC: LGCYQ) shares were down 20.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0048.

shares were down 20.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0048. Paradigm Medical Indus (OTC: PDMI) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. GEX Management (OTC: GXXM) stock hit $0.00004 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.00004 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day. Webster Financial (NYSE: WBS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $42.38. Shares then traded up 0.38%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $42.38. Shares then traded up 0.38%. Minfocus Exploration (OTC: MNNFF) shares were down 37.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.

shares were down 37.26% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02. NeoMedia Technologies (OTC: NEOM) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.00004 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 60.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.00004 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 60.0%. CaliPharms (OTC: KGET) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. AppYea (OTC: APYP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session. Torq Resources (OTC: TRBMF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.24 this morning. The stock was down 3.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.24 this morning. The stock was down 3.67% for the day. Viacom (NASDAQ: VIA) shares set a new 52-week low of $24.83 today morning. The stock traded up 0.16% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $24.83 today morning. The stock traded up 0.16% over the session. Ehouse Global (OTC: EHOS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Digital Locations (OTC: DLOC) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Omega Commercial Finance (OTC: OCFN) shares fell to $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $25.11, and later moved up 2.62% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $25.11, and later moved up 2.62% over the session. Minerco (OTC: MINE) stock hit $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Global Technologies (OTC: GTLL) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.