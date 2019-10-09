Market Overview

13 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2019 8:14am   Comments
Gainers

  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) stock rose 7.6% to $1.84 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) shares surged 2.8% to $10.68. The market cap seems to be at $1.9 billion.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock moved upwards by 2.3% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 04, is at Overweight, with a price target of $2.50.
  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares moved upwards by 2.2% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.7 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.
  • Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) stock increased by 2.0% to $4.17. The market cap stands at $3.3 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares rose 1.9% to $1.08. The market cap seems to be at $558.8 million.
  • Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) stock moved upwards by 1.6% to $41.49. The market cap seems to be at $40.6 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 04, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $51.00.
  • Sasol, Inc. (NYSE: SSL) shares moved upwards by 1.6% to $17.69. The market cap stands at $11.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Citi, on September 16, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) shares increased by 1.4% to $49.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.1 billion.
  • Schlumberger, Inc. (NYSE: SLB) stock increased by 1.3% to $31.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $50.00.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock surged 1.2% to $37.30. The market cap seems to be at $129.5 billion. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $53.00.
  • Energy Transfer, Inc. (NYSE: ET) stock increased by 1.1% to $12.50. The market cap stands at $34.3 billion.

 

Losers

  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock fell 1.2% to $1.59 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.0 million.

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Approves Clinuvel Drug, Aclaris Files Patent Lawsuit Against Taro, Viela Out-Licenses Autoimmune Disorder Drug