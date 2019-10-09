Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

16 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2019 7:43am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) shares rose 8.9% to $4.18 in pre-market trading.
  • Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) rose 6.7% to $41.99 in pre-market trading.
  • FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares rose 5.8% to $14.64 in pre-market trading. FireEye said it expects Q3 sales at or above the high end of prior guidance range of $217 million to $221 million. The company projects billings within prior guidance range of $245 million to $255 million.
  • GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) rose 5.5% to $3.63 in pre-market trading after falling 7.03% on Tuesday.
  • Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE: MBT) rose 5.1% to $8.28 in pre-market trading.
  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) rose 4.7% to $42.73 in pre-market trading.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) rose 3.4% to $111.65 in pre-market trading. Macquarie upgraded Roku from Neutral to Outperform.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares rose 3.4% to $67.50 in pre-market trading after declining 5.06% on Tuesday.
  • Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) rose 3.4% to $59.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) rose 3.2% to $10.70 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) shares fell 9.1% to $44.50 after B. Riley downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $45 to $40. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded James River Group from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $55 to $40.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares fell 7.5% to $6.80 in pre-market trading after dropping 10.58% on Tuesday.
  • iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) fell 4.6% to $54.81 in pre-market trading. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from Market Perform to Underperform.
  • Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) fell 3.2% to $7.30 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 9.81% on Tuesday.
  • Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) fell 3% to $3.60 in pre-market trading after rising 20.45% on Tuesday.
  • Trinseo S.A.. (NYSE: TSE) fell 2.1% to $38.45 in pre-market trading. Citi downgraded Trinseo from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $35 to $32.

Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DBVT + CRWD)

42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Jefferies Says Software Still Strong, But Focus on Apps, Large Caps; Microsoft Gets Upgrade
20 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
9 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Dow Futures Rise Over 200 Points